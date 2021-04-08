Three is giving away free headphones and Bluetooth speakers, but there's a catch

Here in the UK, lockdown is easing, with nonessential shops set to reopen on Monday. To celebrate, Three is giving away wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers with certain smartphones.

As part of its Big Tech Giveaway, Three is offering a choice of either the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones, or the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker free with certain phone contracts. It's also offering the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch.

To claim one of these freebies, you'll need to buy either the Samsung S20 FE 5G, Google Pixel 4A, Xiaomi Mi 11 or OnePlus 9 Pro 5G on an unlimited data plan.

But you don't have to wait until Monday to take advantage – the deals go live tomorrow (9th April), and last until 3rd June. You can also buy online at Three's website if you can't – or would rather not – visit a store in person.

Our pick? Well, we haven't reviewed the JBL Xtreme 3 but its predecessor, the Xtreme 2 is a five-star wireless speaker. We imagine it could sound just as sweet, if not more so. It's also worth £279.

The Galaxy Buds Live and Powerbeats Pro both earned three stars – not bad (especially for freebies), but certainly not the best wireless earbuds around.

