Google Pixel 4a is official, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 coming soon

The Google Pixel 4a is finally official. After plenty of leaks and teases, Google has finally revealed its next-generation midrange Pixel phone, the Pixel 4a, which arrives many months after it was expected (the Pixel 3a landed in early May last year).

Google has also announced that a 5G Pixel 4a will arrive "this fall", priced from $499, alongside the flagship, also-5G-supporting, Pixel 5 range.

But one phone at a time. On paper at least, the Google Pixel 4a handset appears to be worth the wait for anyone looking for premium specs at an affordable price – but, thanks to numerous Pixel 4a leaks circling the internet in recent days, we already suspected that to be the case, didn't we?

The Pixel 4a sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display (up slightly from the Pixel 3a's 5.6-inch screen), with – as you can see – a redesigned hole-punch design.

(Image credit: Google)

The 12.2MP dual-pixel camera from the Pixel 4, which we called "superb" and the highlight of the handset, carries over to the 4a, with the effective Portrait Mode and Night Sight modes also correct and present. The selfie snapper is 8MP, too.

It's powered by Qualcomm's midrange Snapdragon 730G platform, offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard (up from the 3a's 64GB), and packs a 3140mAh battery, which is also a step-up on its predecessor's 3000mAh.

Customer favourite Live Caption is onboard, providing users with real-time subtitling for video, audio, and – new with the Pixel 4a – voice and video calls. Google's insistence on keeping the 3.5mm audio jack a part of its midrange offering will no doubt delight those who're clinging onto their wired earbuds, too.

The Google Pixel 4a starts at £349 ($349) and can be pre-ordered now ahead of its 20th August availability date.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were well received: we heralded the 3a a mid-market marvel for its generous delivery of many of the flagship Pixel features at a much lower price. Lacklustre sound quality and a so-so design were our issues, so here's to hoping the 2020 successor improves upon those vulnerabilities.

