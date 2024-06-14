This handsome, versatile JBL speaker has plummeted to its lowest-ever price – £130 off!

JBL's latest Sonos Move 2 rival, the Authentics 300, has seen its price absolutely plummet in time for summer. We saw the classy semi-portable player drop by £80 a month or so ago, but that offer has been blown out of the water by an outstanding £250 deal at Amazon. That's £130 – or 34 per cent – off a speaker that we only reviewed in April!

The recently reviewed JBL Authentics 300 could be well worth your time (especially now!), impressing us with its assertive, front-footed sound profile, super-sharp looks and stunning versatility. As a semi-portable speaker that also offers wi-fi connectivity, mains or battery-powered performance, twin voice assistants and more it's well worth a look and listen at this incredible price.

JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker deal

A smart speaker, a Bluetooth buddy, a portable companion and a domestic wireless wonder, the JBL Authentics 300 just about defies categorisation. Made portable thanks to its carry handle and six-hours battery life, you can use the 300 to take to the bottom of the garden (if the weather holds) or cart it from room to room as you enjoy your chosen tunes wherever you'd like to hear them.

The JBL is hugely versatile in other aspects, too. You're treated to not one but two AI assistants thanks to Alexa and Google integration, while streaming options are numerous courtesy of support for Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Alexa Multi-room. You can even plug in directly via either USB-C or a handy aux-in cable if you're a traditionalist who likes a bit more audio fidelity and doesn't have time for all this wireless streaming malarky.

Versatility aside, the Authentics is defined by two more key aspects: it's very handsome and it's a lot of fun. That waffle foam grill (officially known as Quadrex) and some rather dashing metallic edging give the 300 oodles of class, while its robust, punchy and keen sound will please partygoers and dinner party guests alike.

If this sounds like your kind of speaker, £130 off at Amazon should be enough to tempt you to take the plunge.

