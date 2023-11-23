This Black Friday Technics deal may be the perfect alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5

Anyone who frequents What Hi-Fi? regularly will know how much we like the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5, but we're acutely aware that these brilliant buds, wonderful as they are, won't be for everyone.

With that in mind, it's time to consider the Technics EAH-AZ80 as alternatives to the premium XM5 this Black Friday. They're now £218 at Amazondown from £259, and if you read on, you might be convinced that this is a discount worth paying attention to.

Technics EAH-AZ80 was £259 now £218 at Amazon (save £41)

We haven't seen the Technics EAH-AZ80 fall this much or before Black Friday (they don't drop regularly anyway) making any deal quite an occasion. Anyone who likes that clean, spacious and detailed Technics sound should sit up and pay attention to one of these buds' first major discount and their lowest price ever.

As we hinted above, it's often a case of horses for courses when finding your favourite wireless earbuds, and while some are clearly objectively better than others, there are times when a particular product just gives you exactly what you like more than its rival models. We tested the EAH-AZ80 earlier this year, and while we may have found the Sony WF-1000XM5 to be a little more dynamic and punchy, the Technics were as open and spacious as an Alpine mountaintop.

Yes, they gained a four-star review when compared with the Sony's five stars, but as we've written before, ignore four-star products at your peril - it could be just the right one for you. That Technics sound presentation might appeal to many (including members of our own reviews team who use them regularly), and is especially good for those musical genres which require a clean, revealing and well-organised sound. Think classical works, piano music, certain film scores, experimental and alternative rock, folk – that sort of thing.

These buds don't skimp on the features, either. Noise cancelling is solid, as is the total battery life of 25 hours, while an industry-first three-way multipoint connection really steals the show. They're also really nicely made and look rather sleek – especially compared with Sony's more anonymous aesthetic.

Interested? Head over to Amazon to pick up a great deal on what could just be the perfect wireless earbuds for you.

