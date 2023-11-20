Stop the press! Get £50 off an Award-winning speaker in this Black Friday Sonos deal

Stop what you're doing, we have good news. The wonderful, Award-winning Sonos Era 300, one of the finest speakers from this year and the best wireless speaker for spatial audio, is enjoying its first major discount. Thanks to Black Friday week, the Era 300 has dropped from £449 to £399 at Amazon, a saving of £50. It's about time, too.

This is exciting news, because not only is the Era 300 one of the best speakers of its kind on the market today, it's also made by Sonos, a brand which isn't always known for dropping its prices with much regularity or enthusiasm. If we had one issue with the Era 300, it was its rather hefty price at release, so this Black Friday deal is extremely welcome at a time when savings really matter.

Best Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker deal

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £399 at Amazon (save £50)

Easily one of the best wireless speakers we tested in 2023, the Era 300 blew us away with its sophisticated, expansive sound, excellent feature set and marvellous handling of spatial audio. A £50 discount is, as you'd expect, extremely welcome.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner 2023

Read our Sonos Era 300 review

The Sonos Era 300 made quite the impression on us when we tested it earlier this year. Sonos’ supposed rival to the HomePod 2 came to beat Apple at its own game, and thanks to its unique design, bulging feature list and quite remarkable sound, it might have done just that.

It does everything you'd hope from a smart speaker, providing a wide host of streaming features and integrating not only Sonos' own voice control system but Alexa, too. Sonos' Trueplay tuning ensures you get the best sound wherever you place your new speaker, while spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support steals the show.

It's a wonderfully versatile performer, too. Throw whatever genre you like at the Era 300, chances are it can manage perfectly. The striking speaker treated our testing rooms to cohesive, spacious sound with plenty of nuance and detail, with big, orchestral numbers faring especially when allowed to flourish courtesy of the unit's breathtaking handling of spatial audio. If spatial audio really happens to be your thing, by the way, the Era 300 must go right to the top of your Christmas list for when Santa arrives next month.

But why wait until then? The Sonos Era 300 is a true What Hi-Fi? Award winner and one of the best smart wireless speakers we’ve tested in a good while, and now that it's discounted by £50, we'd recommend snapping one up if you're in the market for a new model. We're seriously impressed by it, and we know you will be, too.

