This stylish, affordable Bluetooth speaker from a high-end audio brand has its price slashed even further

High-end audio maestro Bang & Olufsen doesn't often make truly affordable products, but one of its most wallet-friendly products is enjoying a tempting discount thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, or Prime Day in October. The B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) portable Bluetooth speaker is now just £156 at Amazon – that's the lowest price we've ever seen this five-star model at.

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)'s price has varied between £259 and £239 previously, but we've seen it going for around £190 the last few weeks. But this has now fallen to just £156 – that's a £34 discount, or over a £100 saving, if you take its original pricing into account. Whichever way you look at it, £156 at Amazon is practically a steal for such an elegant speaker, both in design and sound. You'll find the lowest price quoted on the pink finish, while the other finishes can be snapped up at prices ranging from £159 to £190.

If you have your heart set on a specific colourway and want to bag a brilliant deal, you might want to take advantage now.

Best B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker deal

B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen was £190 now £156 at Amazon (save £34)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasingly smooth and authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy portable design, long battery life, waterproof credentials, Alexa control and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker that offers high-end performance for an affordable price. Worth considering over similar rivals if you're in the market for a portable model that looks and sounds so good, especially at this discounted price.

Five stars Price check: £182 @ John Lewis; £189 @ Peter Tyson

There are many Bluetooth speakers that have passed through our testing rooms, but the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) remains one of the most sophisticated models we've encountered. The Danish audio company has a strong history of producing rather lovely, high-end designs that make a lasting impression, and it's no different with one of the brand's smallest and most affordable performers. If ever there was a portable speaker with the "I want one of those" factor, it would be the Beosound A1.

Much of that has to do with the way it looks and feels. We couldn't fault the A1's stunning aluminium-clad build quality and finish during our review a few years ago, and we still can't fault it now. It doesn't trade in looks for practicality either, thanks to an IP67 rating for surviving dust, rain and splashes – the same maximum water and dust-proof rating as you get with the rugged JBL Flip 6 and Charge 5 rivals.

The addition of Alexa voice control is an unusual but welcome addition for a portable model, and you can also pair two A1s together for stereo listening. Battery life is a respectable 18 hours, while it supports the high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec. Sound-wise, Bang & Olufsen really laid down a marker with the Beosound A1, delivering a smooth, balanced presentation, not to mention plenty of bass clout for its compact size. Musically, it's a lot of fun – and that engaging nature is what keeps us coming back to it.

Anyone wanting a portable Bluetooth speaker that looks a little bit special and sounds so refined should consider the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) at very near the top of their wish list. There are plenty of newer, feature-packed models at this affordable price range, but being able to nab a five-star B&O speaker thanks to this Amazon deal that won't break the bank is a rare steal.

