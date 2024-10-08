I use Apple's best AirPods every day and they’re now the lowest-ever price for October Prime Day

I've been using Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds ever since they launched two years ago, and the current model – with the USB-C charging port – has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of £179 at Amazon UK.

For me, the AirPods Pro 2 offer the best combination of comfort, seamless use with iOS devices such as my iPhone and MacBook, and enjoyable, detailed and dynamic sound with effective noise-cancellation – which makes them ideal to be my everyday pair. The AirPods Pro 2 originally launched at £249 but has since dropped to £229 officially in the UK – which makes this significant £50 saving during Amazon's October Prime Day sales event all the more enticing.

Even better, these top-of-the-range AirPods remain the most sophisticated and advanced earbuds that Apple makes, even with the newer AirPods 4 with ANC model arriving on the scene just last month. This model is coincidentally also on sale for £179 – but I think the AirPods Pro 2 are by far the better bargain at this price.

The best Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) deal

Lowest price ever Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £179 at Amazon (save £50)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best AirPods ever and the first to earn five stars from us. Clever adaptive ANC, wonderfully detailed, dynamic, powerful sound and constantly added features make these wireless earbuds one of the best around. This lowest price deal is on the latest model with USB-C port and Magsafe charging, so iOS fans should act fast to snap up this terrific deal. Price check: £209 @ John Lewis

The AirPods Pro 2 are the first in-ear Apple buds to receive the coveted five-star review from What Hi-Fi?. Sure, the brand's standard AirPods (and wired EarPods before them) always sold well and were decent, but we were never convinced that they could truly deliver the sonic goods when put up against the likes of distinguished audio-oriented brands such as Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, though, changed the game, excelling in all areas and proving that you didn't have to be an Apple devotee to pick up a pair to go with your shiny iPhone. Better still, the newer version comes with a USB-C connector that offers faster charging, replacing the older, slightly less-efficient Lightning connection.

Feature-wise, these are the most impressive AirPods of all. Active noise-cancelling is effective, adjustable and cleverly adapts to your surroundings, and they sound open and comfortable while doing so. The advanced H2 chip offers a big boost in all areas of performance, granting better ANC, improved sound quality, and promoting a smoother, seamless experience when paired with iOS devices (while Android users can use them as well). Call quality is solid, battery life is a very respectable 30 hours in total, and additional features – such as spatial audio, conversation mode and the upcoming health features – all combine to deliver a terrific experience.

The real reason I have stuck with using these AirPods Pro 2 as my daily earbuds is their sound quality. We called the Pro 2 in our review an "engaging and entertaining listen", taking the clean, clear and detailed recipe of their predecessors and adding in convincing levels of drive, muscle and dynamism. Voices sound wonderfully warm, natural and richly detailed, while they present a neatly balanced presentation while also sounding lots of fun. They're not good just for a pair of Apple earbuds, they're good full stop.

With these flagship AirPods dropping to their lowest price yet at Amazon (and remember, even more features are incoming with future software upgrades), it could be the perfect time to pick up the best AirPods bargain.

MORE:

Read our full AirPods Pro 2 review

Check out the best October Amazon Prime Day headphones and wireless earbuds deals

Check out the best wireless earbuds we recommend across all budgets