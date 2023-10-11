What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winners revealed!

The first batch of Best Buy winners for the 41st What Hi-Fi? Awards have been revealed, and it’s one of our most interesting years to date.

The winners cover a staggering 26 categories ranging from top-of-the-line TVs, speakers and headphones to the best accessories to level up your home hi-fi setup.

The Best Buy winners are the top products our team of experts have tried and tested and can personally recommend as the ultimate options in their respective categories.

Heard enough? You can jump straight over to the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 page to see all our winners.

Sony is a big winner this year, notably taking our wireless headphones category by storm, winning all five awards across the price spectrum.

Our TV recommendations have also had some pretty huge shifts with new sets from Sony, LG, Amazon and TCL ousting the 2022 incumbents in every category.

The speaker categories were also incredibly competitive with numerous great new options from Bowers & Wilkins, KEF and more hitting the scene in the past 12 months.

Over in AV land, the Sony TA-AN1000 made a big impression, quickly becoming our testers' recommended AVR under £1000, while the Hisense PL1 muscled its way in to become our current Best UST Projector winner.

Remember this is just the start of our 2023 Awards. The overall Product of the Year for each category will be announced at the black-tie What Hi-Fi? Awards event on 15th November.

We'll also reveal our Readers' Award winner, alongside a new Temptation winner, a fresh entrant into the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame, our Innovation of the Year, and another Outstanding Contribution winner.

For now, you can browse all the new winners (and see previous years' winners) over at the What Hi-Fi? Awards site.

MORE:

Check out the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame for our pick of the best products of all time

Find out more about how What Hi-Fi? tests products