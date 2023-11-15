What Hi-Fi? Awards: 26 Product of the Year winners announced for 2023!

A month after revealing the 107 Best Buy winners of the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023, in association with Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, we have today decorated 26 of them – one from each product category – with the even more prestigious Product of the Year accolade at our annual awards ceremony in London.

Product of the Year winners represent the very best products across all the review categories we cover, from TVs to turntables, speakers to streamers, and everything in between.

The full list of 26 Product of the Year winners can be found below, as can the winners of our five special awards: the Readers' Award, Temptation Award, Innovation of the Year Award, Outstanding Contribution Award and the 2023 addition to the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. And remember, the special Awards issue of the magazine will be on sale from tomorrow (Thursday 16th November), both in shops and online.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony was one of the big winners on the night, with the brand collecting no fewer than five Product of the Year Awards.

It started with a three-peat win for its HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos soundbar and followed this up with a gong for its fantastic VPL-XW5000ES 4K projector.

Next up for Sony was the hugely popular wireless headphones category, where the stunning WF-C700N were the pick for Product of the Year thanks to their stunning blend of performance and value.

But Sony wasn’t finished there. It also walked away with the coveted TV Product of the Year Award thanks to its performance per pound champion, the A80L OLED and the Japanese giant still found time for one more trip to the podium for its breathtaking TA-AN1000 home cinema amplifier.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It was also a huge night and return to form for Arcam, who found its recent new range of hi-fi separates responsible for not one but two Product of the Year Award-winners. One trophy went to its wonderful CD5 CD player, while the other recognised the brilliance of its A5 stereo amplifier. Both products were huge hits among our review team in 2023.

And speaking of Arcam, it gave us great pleasure to hand our Outstanding Contribution Award to John Dawson, one of the founding fathers of a brand that had a leading role in bringing DAB to market and was an early entrant into the nascent home-cinema market. John is something of an unsung giant of the industry who, like his company’s products, hides huge technical ability behind a quiet, unassuming exterior.

Cambridge Audio also had a very successful night at the What Hi-Fi? Awards with its music steamers picking up multiple trophies. Not only was MXN10 our music streamer Product of the Year, but it also turned out to be a firm favourite with our audience, taking home the Readers’ Award too.

We also cleared a spot in the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame for the company’s much-loved CXN (V2) streamer. It’s the first music streamer to be added and has consistently delivered a level of performance above and beyond its rivals ever since it launched way back in 2017.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A big year for Sonos ended with the company winning Product of the Year for its multi-room offering as a whole and for the Era 300 which made a big impact in the wireless speaker market this year.

In the world of turntables, Pro-Ject repeated 2022’s success with a Product of the Year Award for its excellent Debut Pro, beating off excellent competition from Technics and Vertere.

Røde made quite the splash in 2023 with its first consumer-friendly pair of wired headphones, the brilliant NTH-100, and capped off a spectacular performance by picking up a Product of the Year Award in the wired headphones category, holding off some esteemed competition from the likes of Grado and Shure.

Yamaha’s high-end YH-5000SE headphones blew us away with their desirability and sound quality, making them an easy choice for our special Temptation Award. They are not cheap, but we urge you to take a listen and you’ll hear what all the fuss is about.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One of the biggest Product Of the Year Awards of the night, standmount speakers, went to Bowers & Wilkins for the outstanding 607 S3, which set a new benchmark at their particular price point this year.

Switch from two-channel to multi-channel and the British brand also walked away with an award for its room-shaking 606 & 607 S3 speaker package.

The floorstanding speakers category wasn’t short of quality contenders this year, with Wharfedale, Spendor and PMC all battling it out. But, it was the new Q Acoustics 5040 that blew us away enough to secure Product of the Year.

Hi-fi separates are great, but if convenience is king in your household, then Product of the Year in the all-in-one systems category will be of interest – this year’s winner was once again the flexible and fantastic-sounding Technics SA-C600.

2023 has seen the emergence of a new TV technology that manages to push the limits of OLED. LG Display’s Micro Lens Array adds millions of microscopic lenses over a WOLED panel to direct light towards the viewer and boosts existing light levels to higher levels than we have seen previously. It works brilliantly and as a result, picks up our Innovation of the Year Award.

Apple returns to take three Awards in 2023. It picked up a Product of the Year in the smartphone category thanks to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but didn't stop there. The Apple 4K TV did enough to keep it at the top of the video streamer game, while the 10th Gen Apple iPad, delivers a sensational AV experience packed into a slick design, and wins the Product of the Year in the tablet category.

And that's all, folks – well, nearly. You can see all 26 Product of the Year winners and those who took home our five special awards below. Congratulations to all the winning brands of both Best Buy and Product of the Year trophies, and happy browsing (and, let's face it, shopping), dear readers!

All 26 What Hi-Fi? 2022 Product of the Year winners

Best TV

Sony A80L

Best soundbar

Sony HT-A7000

Best standmount speaker

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3

Best floorstanding speaker

Q Acoustics 5040

Best turntable

Pro-Ject Debut Pro

Best wireless speaker

Sonos Era 300

Best wired headphones

Røde NTH-100

Best wireless headphones

Sony WF-C700N

Best Blu-ray player

Panasonic DP-UB820EB

Best projector

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Best music streamer

Cambridge Audio MXN10

Best CD player

Arcam CD5

Best radio

Ruark Audio R2 Mk4

Best speaker package

Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package

Best tablet

Apple iPad

Best video streamer

Apple TV 4K

Best stereo amplifier

Arcam A5

Best home cinema amplifier

Sony TA-AN1000

Best accessory

Rega Fono MM Mk5

Best set-top box

Sky Q

Best DAC

Chord Mojo 2

Best multi-room system

Sonos

Best smartphone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Best portable music player

Astell & Kern A&norma SR35

Best system

Technics SA-C600

Best streaming service

Disney+

The five What Hi-Fi? 2023 special awards

Readers' Award

Cambridge Audio MXN10

Hall of Fame

Cambridge Audio CXN (V2)



Innovation of the Year

LG Display Micro Lens Array

Temptation

Yamaha YH-5000SE

Outstanding Contribution

John Dawson