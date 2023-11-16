Readers’ Award 2023: Cambridge Audio MXN10 raises the budget streamer bar

You can debate the merits of competing music streaming services, file formats and bitrates until the cows come home but it’s hard to argue that streaming has taken over the world. With many music lovers choosing streamers to replace CD players and turntables, it’s no surprise that the music streamers category has quickly become one of our most popular. The good news is the convenience and quality that the best machines offer can now be found at every price point.

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is as good an example as any, offering superb value for money in terms of features and sound quality, in an easy-to-use and compact package. We chose it as our 'best music streamer £300-£750' in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023, and our readers also voted for it in their droves as their favourite product of the year, making the MXN10 our 2023 Readers’ Award winner too.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The MXN10 has great pedigree, following in the footsteps of award-winning Cambridge Audio amplifiers and streamers, and much of what we enjoyed in the likes of the CXA61 amp and CXN V2 streamer is replicated here. Having a broad array of streaming choices is essential and services include Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Qobuz and internet radio, as well as support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The MXN10, impressively, comes equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, allowing it to stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution. Regarding physical connections, the MXN10 is fitted with an RCA line-level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical on the digital side, as well as an ethernet port.

The StreamMagic streaming module and app are at the heart of the player, providing excellent Cambridge Audio software so that you can stream from your phone. The app is decent and easy to set up; just turn on your new player, download the application and, even if you choose not to create an account and sign in to StreamMagic, the app will simply pick up your MXN10 immediately.

Sonically, this streamer delivers the detail and space of the similarly priced Audiolab 6000N Play, with the character and energy of the Bluesound Node, while adding a dose of dynamic expression and rhythmic coherence that they can’t match. Whether your music requires power and punch or subtlety and rhythm, the MXN10 proves itself capable of doing it all.

We think it’s the best streamer around for this sort of money and it seems enough of you out there have found out for yourselves and agree with our verdict. The MXN10 is a worthy winner of this year’s Readers’ Award.

