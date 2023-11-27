I've found 17 superb Cyber Monday deals on What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

All sorts of tech products are being discounted in this year's Cyber Monday sale, from TVs to headphones, soundbars to hi-fi. But when it comes to quality, not all are born equal: just because something has a big red sale banner and a large percentage discount next to it does not necessarily mean it's a good deal. The product needs to be recommendable, for starters, and, to be the best option for you, better value than other discounted alternatives in its class.

No such questioning over deal quality is needed here, as below are the best Cyber Monday deals on newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners. I, along with the rest of the expert reviews team at What Hi-Fi?, spent weeks judging and deciding the best products in their fields at their respective RRP prices, and having trawled the many retailer sales live this past week, I'm glad to see that some of the recently announced winners have been attracting deals and, consequently, are now even better value.

I picked my favourite discounted Award winners for Black Friday and am pleased to report that many have hung around for Cyber Monday, with a couple even receiving slightly bigger discounts than last week...

17 super Cyber Monday deals on new Award winners

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers was £599 now £449 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

Our favourite standmount speakers, winning a Best Buy award in the under £600 category as well as the most prestigious Product of the Year gong. They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". ALSO CONSIDER: The larger siblings, the 606 S3, are also current What Hi-Fi? Award winners, now on the end of an even bigger discount – £200 off. More mature than fun-sounding, but they sound bigger and have deeper bass.

Marantz PM6007 stereo amplifier was £599 now £347 at Amazon (save £152)

A seasoned Award winner, our favourite amplifier below £500 is all you could ever want from your first amp – well built, nicely featured and entertaining to listen to. In our Marantz PM6007 review from a few years ago, we called out its "Award-winning budget amp recipe". And nothing has come along to successfully challenge it yet.

Sony WF-C700 ANC wireless earbuds was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, noise-cancelling earbuds are our favourite earbuds below £150. In fact, they just picked up our Product of the Year award in the headphones category. They feature 22.5 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.2, and are available in black, white, orange or mint. "A no-brainer", as we called them in our Sony WF-C700 review. ALSO CONSIDER: Don't need noise cancelling? The next-model-down, also-Award-winning WF-C500 are just £43.20 for Cyber Monday.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV was £649 now £449 (save £200)

The best-value 50-inch TV we have tested courtesy of a balanced picture performance and surprisingly decent gaming specs. We tested this model at £650, and now with £200 off it’s an even better proposition than ever (though we did see it drop to £400 in October). In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we called it “a surprisingly consistent and considered performer that works within its means to provide a very satisfying and authentic picture”, and it's a great buy if affordability is key. ALSO CONSIDER: Want a bigger size? The 55-inch model is £500 for Cyber Monday, while the 65-inch size is £700.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K video streamer was £60 now £40 at John Lewis (save £20)

"Google's cracked it this time," we said in our Chromecast with Google TV review. The Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. It's all you could ever really ask of a video streamer.

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV was £2399 now £1389 at Amazon (save £1010)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023 so far, the 55-inch Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set.

Technics SL-1500C turntable was £1099 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

The Technics SL1500C is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for around a grand. While the official RRP has shot up to £1099 in recent months, this huge £200 saving on the white finish is the best deal it's had yet. Highly recommended, especially with this £200 cashback claim AND free Sennheiser SPORT wireless earbuds bundled in. Price check: £1099 @ Amazon

KEF LSX II streaming speaker system was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

This wireless all-in-one system is a fantastic option if you want everything packed into two compact boxes – source (streaming), amplification and, of course, speakers! The LSX II has taken what was already a winning formula with the LSX and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality, remaining a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way. This deal is also at Peter Tyson and Amazon. ALSO CONSIDER: If your budget doesn't quite stretch, a more affordable all-in-one stereo speaker system is our Award winner in the next price bracket down: the £699 Triangle AIO Twin.

JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker was £160 now £130 at Amazon (save £30)

The best budget portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £30 off right now in the Black Friday sale – the same price we saw for Prime Day earlier this year. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – the Charge 5 is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. An easy recommendation. ALSO CONSIDER: If you're looking for something smaller (and cheaper) to fling in a bag, the five-star, next-model-down JBL Flip 6 is great value at £89 at Amazon.

KEF LS50 Meta speakers was £1100 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £101)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational speakers – the best you can buy before you get to PMC Prodigy 1 territory. If you can afford them, buy them. The discount is also at Amazon and Richer Sounds, but Sevenoaks chucks in a free QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (2m) worth £99.95. ALSO CONSIDER: If you can stretch your budget to £1250, the PMC Prodigy 1 are fantastic alternatives if you like the sound of their clearer, more precise (albeit not as warm) sonic character.

Sony Xperia 10 V smartphone was £350 now £270 at Amazon (save £80)

Sony has delivered yet another compelling budget Android phone here. As we said in our Sony Xperia 10 V review, its picture and sound performance are hard to believe when we take into account how little it costs and, while it may not offer cutting-edge internal specs and the camera is hardly class-leading, it's comfortably the best budget phone on the market for movies and music.

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad was £499 now £437 at Amazon (save £62)

We commended the iPad that came before it thanks to its already winning performance, commenting that a design update was overdue. Now with an even better AV experience packed into a slick new design, the latest standard iPad has its time to shine again and is easier than ever to recommend in light of those improvements and this Black Friday discount.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless ANC headphones was £380 now £279 at Amazon (save £101)

The best premium over-ear wireless headphones for value, beating your Boses, Sennheisers and Apples, come packed with features, a minimalist design and an insightful, exciting sound that includes detailed, nuanced bass performance. If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start with the five-star Sony WH-1000XM5. Deal also at John Lewis and Sevenoaks. ALSO CONSIDER: The previous versions of this model, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are former Award winners and just as excellent value at their £198 Cyber Monday price. While the Sony XM5 set the benchmark at their price, the XM4 set it at theirs.