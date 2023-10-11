There's still time to get a 48-inch Panasonic OLED TV for just £729 if you're quick

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days continues to pump out the deals, and we think we might have scouted out another really tasty one.

Thanks to a new £130 discount, the 48-inch Panasonic LZ800 OLED TV is now just £729 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of £670, or 47%, on the original launch price of £1399.

Not only that, but it's very rare to find an OLED of any kind for this little money, let alone an OLED from a brand as reputable as Panasonic and with a spec sheet like the LZ800's.

OLED TVs rarely get down to this sort of price, so the fact that it's a Panasonic in this deal is really something special. The brand is known for delivering some of the best and most accurate picture quality going, and the LZ800 packs in next-gen HDMI 2.1 gaming specs, too. While we haven't tested this specific model, we're confident it will be a great buy at this price.

We haven't personally reviewed the 48-inch version of the LZ800, but we can infer a great deal from the TV's provenance. Firstly, it's made by Panasonic which, following the five-star acumen of the TX-65LZ2000B, LZ980 (also an Award winner) and many, many models before it, has really cemented its legacy as a truly exceptional purveyor of quality OLED TVs.

Secondly, the mere fact that it's an OLED TV is a good indicator that you'll be enjoying crisp, vibrant image quality that pops with life and dynamism. Not all OLED TVs are the best, but most of the best TVs are OLEDs.

The Panasonic is yet another sterling example. It's not huge, but it does feature 4K OLED tech (obviously), an AI processor to finesse colour accuracy, as well as cinematic surround with Dolby Atmos and support for all current HDR TV formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It's smart, too, with Dolby Vision IQ tech which adjusts your TV to the changing light in the room for the optimal viewing experience.

On the gaming front, you get two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, so it's a strong choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Speaking of smart, the LZ800 truly is a Smart TV, offering voice control and a host of natively supported streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. What more do you need? Head over to Amazon now to check it out.

