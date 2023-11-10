How to use our AI chatbot to find the best early Black Friday deals

By Joe Cox
published

Take the hard work out of finding the best Black Friday deals by letting our AI bot find the best deals for you

The hardest part of choosing your next shiny new piece of tech is often narrowing down your decision. We live in an age of abundance, certainly regarding tech products, and knowing exactly which one is right for you can be a tough decision. That's where we come in, of course, and now we have enlisted the help of AI to supercharge our recommendations. 

Behold, our new DealBot. The DealBot will deliver deals and product recommendations based on your search queries, and not just from What Hi-Fi? buying advice and articles, but also from our sister sites, here at Future Publishing. This includes Techradar, LaptopMag, Tom's Hardware, Digital Camera World, plus many more. All told, Dealbot will not only harvest its answers from our great hi-fi and home cinema advice but also the knowledge of experts on all things PC, laptop, gaming, cameras and beyond.

You can search for any specific product ('LG OLED'), or ask for a more general recommendation ('headphone deals'), but really... you should try it for yourself. 

Let us know in the comments below if DealBot has helped you find a good deal or anything you think we could do to improve it. Do you prefer entirely human curation? You can head over to our hub page and see our entirely human picks of the best Black Friday deals.

