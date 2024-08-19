The Google Chromecast with Google TV is reportedly getting a posthumous update – but some features will be missing

When news broke earlier this month that Google will be ceasing production of the Chromecast with Google TV in favour of the upcoming Google TV Streamer, concerns about the future of the Award-winning 4K media streamer arose immediately. With a new streamer on the market, would Google drop support for the Chromecast sooner than expected?

Thankfully it looks like our fears have been put to rest, as the outgoing streamer is set to get a major software update soon according to Android Authority. According to the online publication, a Google representative confirmed that the streamer will be updated to Android 14 at the Made by Google event, in which the new Pixel 9 smartphones were unveiled.

No date was given regarding the rollout of this update, but we do know that the older streamer isn't getting all the features that come with Android 14. Namely, the Thread smart home integration aspect will not be available on the Chromecast with Google TV due to a hardware limitation. The new Google TV Streamer has a Thread radio built in, which allows it to communicate directly with other smart home devices that also have Thread integration; the Chromecast, on the other hand, does not.

It's not all bad news though, as we expect many of the other new Android 14 features to be available on the Chromecast with Google TV streamer. These include a picture-in-picture mode that will allow you to view your video doorbell without interrupting whatever you're watching, and there are new energy modes for the eco-conscious crowd.

While the Chromecast won't be on store shelves for much longer, updates are expected to continue into next year at the very least. Google has reportedly committed to supporting the 4K model with security updates until 2025, while the HD variant is supposedly covered until 2027.

