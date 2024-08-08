3 reasons to buy a Google Chromecast 4K before it's gone forever

Google has announced that it will be retiring its Chromecast brand, with the Chromecast with Google TV serving as the final entry in the 13-year-long saga of media streamers. Ending the series on a multi-Award winning 4K streamer that we consider a benchmark product is a good way to go, and expectations are high for the upcoming Google TV Streamer.

While the end of the Chromecast is in sight, there is still time to snap up one of these five-star streamers, but you'll need to be quick as stock is already flying off the shelves; and once it's gone, it's gone for good. Amazon appears to have already axed it, with retailers having begun dropping the price in time for the new streamer's arrival.

You may be wondering why you should consider a three-year-old video streamer over a brand-new one, and while that's a very valid question, we should remind you that newer doesn't always equal better, a sentiment we've already shared regarding TVs.

There are plenty of reasons to consider the Chromecast with Google TV, and here are the three that we think are most relevant (as well as a couple of reasons why you may want to wait for the Google TV Streamer):

1. It's much cheaper

This is the easiest justification for choosing the Chromecast over the Google TV Streamer, as the former is much cheaper due to years of discounts. We reviewed the Chromecast at £60 / $50 / AU$99 back when it launched in 2021, however, that price has crashed significantly since then.

We're seeing it for as low as £30 here in the UK, or AU$79 in Australia which are both very tempting discounts. It's held its launch price for now in the US, however, we're fairly confident that we'll see discounts in the States closer to the Google TV Streamer's launch next month.

Speaking of the Google TV Streamer, Google has announced that it will retail for £99 / $99 / AU$159, which is a significant price increase over the last generation streamer. While that still undercuts the Apple TV 4K (£149 / $130 / AU$219), we wouldn't blame you for saving almost £70 and opting for the older model in this instance.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) £60 £30 at Currys (save £30)

Google's outgoing streamer is undoubtedly better value than the incoming TV Streamer, and this deal makes it even more of a no-brainer. Currys has chopped the price tag of the Chromecast 4K in half, making an impulse purchase before it's laid to rest even easier to justify.

2. It's a better travel companion

While we personally approve of the set-top box-style design of the new Google TV Streamer, it's not as easy to slip into a travel bag as the Chromecast with Google TV. The pocket-able puck design of the Chromecast makes it a more compelling device for those that travel often and like to hook their own streamer up to TVs in hotels or Airbnbs.

The Chromecast got a shout-out in a roundup of our favourite travel hi-fi and AV tech by our managing editor, Becky Roberts, for this exact reason. The Chromecast will save you the hassle of signing in on the hotel TV (and will ease the anxiety of remembering to log back out) and it will also deliver a better picture performance. You'll also have all your favourite apps to hand, which is useful for accommodation with older TVs that might not support all of the latest streaming apps.

Just remember to bring the remote and wall plug, as the Chromecast requires more power than most USB sockets on TVs are capable of delivering.

3. It's a proven performer

While we have high expectations for the Google TV Streamer, we know for certain that the Chromecast 4K is a top-notch performer. If you don't want to take a risk on the new streamer and want a Google TV device that's guaranteed to impress when it comes to picture and sound, then going for the current Chromecast is a safer bet.

We've bestowed upon the Chromecast with Google TV the "Best video streamer under £100" Award for three years running, which should signify how much we like this streamer. 2024 will likely see the end of that streak, but a three-year back-to-back Awards run is very impressive nonetheless.

But what exactly do we like about the Chromecast's performance? We praised its sharp and textured image that dazzles with Dolby Vision HDR content. It's also a dab hand with shadow detail, its image is solid and three-dimensional, and its colours are balanced and accurate, making it a top performer.

It also sounds impressive, with good timing during musical demos on Tidal, with excellent precision and crispness to the sound. This model also features Dolby Atmos immersive audio which is a bonus for movie soundtracks and music alike. We wish it was stronger dynamically, but overall the Chromecast won't disappoint when it comes to sound.

Joe Svetlik Contributor It's not often the better version of a product ends up cheaper than the lesser model, but that's what happened with the Chromecast with Google TV. My LG TV is practically eligible for its pension, so the 4K Chromecast wasn't on my shopping list. I'd been watching the HD model for months, waiting for the price to drop, but when I saw the 4K model for under £30 on Prime Day – £5 cheaper than the HD model! – I snapped it up. And I'm glad I did. My ageing TV doesn't have AirPlay, but the Chromecast lets me cast videos straight to the big screen from my phone. Not only does that mean my wife can follow her app-based pilates class on our 43-inch TV, but I can also browse Olympics YouTube videos on a display much bigger than my phone. Happy days.

Bonus: A couple of reasons to wait for the Google TV Streamer

While we endorse snapping up a Chromecast with Google TV before it disappears forever, there are some prospective benefits for those who are patient enough to wait for the Google TV Streamer.

First and foremost is the more powerful hardware, as Google has announced that the new streamer features an upgraded processor and twice the RAM of the current Chromecast. This will likely make navigating the Google TV operating system snappier and improve day-to-day performance; not that we found this to be a notable issue on the Chromecast. There is also a socket for wired internet connectivity which should make streaming more stable for those with flaky wi-fi.

Furthermore, the new streamer will be a better option for those who are concerned with longevity. As it's a new product, we expect it to be supported with software updates for longer than the Chromecast, and its new Gemini AI-powered features will likely be built upon in the coming years as AI continues to advance. The Google TV Streamer will most certainly outlast the Chromecast, so go for that streamer if you're concerned about future-proofing.

