Google's new four-strong lineup of Pixel 9 smartphones feature brighter displays and more powerful processors

Google has revealed four new smartphones as part of its annual Made by Google event. The Pixel 9 series is the most versatile lineup in the company's history, with the usual two-tiered approach being doubled with two new Pro devices. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold make up the new series, with upgrades mostly focused on display brightness, processing power and, of course, an absolute bucketload of AI features.

Starting with the Pixel 9, this is the entry-level into the new Pixel lineup. It features the new Tensor G4 processor, which Google claims is the most powerful processor it has ever created. It's backed by 12GB of RAM, which should play a hand in delivering all of Google's new AI promises – more on those later.

The Pro models get a bump up to a whopping 16GB of RAM, which rivals most high-end laptops on the market, let alone other smartphones. The Pro, Pro XL and Pro Folds also leverage the new Tensor G4 chip for slick day-to-day performance, and Google is promising seven years of software updates all around.

Google claims that the entire range has brighter screens, including the standard 9 with its 1080p Actua OLED display. The Pro models get brighter Super Actua displays with variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, as does the Fold with its Super Actua Fold screen. There are also upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanners underneath the displays, which should make biometric authentication a smoother and more reliable experience.

(Image credit: Google)

Battery life also gets a boost, with a reported 20 per cent increase on all models, while improved thermals should help the phone perform under pressure. Google has implemented vapour chambers on the Pixel 9 series to improve the thermal performance of these devices, which should also ensure that the handsets are cooler to the touch during heavier tasks.

Speaking of heavier tasks, the time has come to discuss the new AI features. Google is deeply integrating its Gemini artificial intelligence model into all of these new phones, with a discussion-style interface that acts as a personal assistant. There are new photo editing tools, summarised information based on notifications and relevant news and the brilliant circle-to-search feature for instant web searches of anything on the screen.

In true Google fashion, the cameras on the Pixel 9 series have been upgraded across the board, with a dual camera system on the standard model and a triple stack of lenses on the Pro models. They feature upgraded autofocus, better low-light performance and an impressive panorama feature for more seamless and high-quality widescreen shots. Paired with the AI photo editing tools that allow you to move and remove subjects within your photos, generate and implement new aspects to the photos, and even a mode that means you can implement yourself within a photo without having to hand your phone to a stranger to get a group shot; the Pixel 9 series could be a tempting choice for smartphone photographers and Instagram aficionados.

(Image credit: Google)

The new range is also debuting a fresh look for the Google Pixel Phones; with the rounded, pebble-like aesthetic of the Pixel 8 Pro being traded for a sharper and sleeker finish with flat sides and a floating camera bar. The Pro Fold is also claiming the title of the thinnest foldable phone, going up against the fairly slender Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

All models get a range of new finishes too; the standard model comes in Porcelain (white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink) and Wintergreen (green), while the Pro models swap the Peony for Rose Quartz (a different pink) and the Wintergreen is dropped in favour of Hazel (grey). The Fold is only available in Obisian and Porcelain.

Unfortunately, the new Pixel range is more expensive than last year's lineup. The standard model is now £100 / $100 more expensive (Australian pricing TBC) at £799 / $799, and the Pro remains £999 / $999, however, that is with the smaller screen size than last year's 8 Pro. The 9 Pro XL costs £1099 / $1099, and the most expensive model in the new range, the 9 Pro Fold, starts at a hefty £1799 / $1799.

All models are available to pre-order now with the standard and Pro XL models set to launch later this month, and the smaller Pro and Pro Fold models will ship next month.

