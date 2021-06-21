The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals: 4K TVs, wireless headphones, Echo devices

The first Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are now live! And there are already great deals on Sony XM3 wireless earbuds, Fire TV sticks and Echo speakers, OLED TVs, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more.

The Amazon sales extravaganza runs from 21st to 22nd June so expect to see healthy savings on all things tech, not least Amazon's own devices but also on some of our favourite TVs, headphones, speakers and more.

Amazon has started early with its own savings, offering up to 50% off its Echo Dot device and a big saving on the Fire TV 4K stick.

Of course, thousands of other products across the site will be on sale – and we will be digging out the best Prime Day headphone deals and the best Prime Day TV deals, as Amazon once again aims to steal a march on the traditional end of year sales around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Last year, big Prime Day sellers included the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet. Amazon is no doubt hoping this year's sale is even bigger.

The very best Prime Day deals

The very best deals

Prime Day TV deals

Philips 65in 4K Ambilight TV £849 £679 at Amazon (save £170) Here's a big-screen bargain worthy of Prime Day: a 2020/21 Philips 65-inch Ambilight with 4K and HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, all for under £700. A tempting deal given the impressive feature count.View Deal

Philips 58in 4K Ambilight TV £749 £549 at Amazon (save £200) There are yet more savings to be had on the 58-inch version. You'll get the same tasty specs: three-sided Ambilight, a direct LED backlight, 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Fantastic value.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £639 at Amazon (save £160)

Expect all the apps and services under the sun, a terrifically usable interface, and good value from this 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR support. Alternatively, save £70 on the 50-inch version which can be yours for £429.View Deal

Sony A8 65-inch OLED TV £2399 £1799 at Amazon (save £600) The Sony KE-65A8 majors on realism and authenticity thanks to its OLED panel and Sony's Pixel Contrast Booster, which promises more vibrant lifelike colours. It's a smart-looking TV, too. Get it before the 48-hour Prime Day sale ends.View Deal

Sony 49in KD-49X70 4K TV £699 £457 at Amazon (save £242)

The X70 was Sony's 2020 entry-level 4K TV. Despite its newness, Amazon slashed £100 off the price off this edge-lit HDR set last Prime Day. It's been even more generous this year, knocking over £200 off.View Deal

LG 48in OLED48CX 4K TV £1279 £1198 at Amazon (save £81)

The trailblazing 48-inch version of the excellent 2020 LG CX is available with a big discount (it originally went on sale at £1500). The Sony A9 trumps it for picture and sound, but the LG CX is more feature-packed and more affordable. A great early Prime Day bargain.View Deal

Sony KD-43X7052 43-inch 4K TV £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100)

The X70 was Sony's previous entry-level 4K TV, an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals

Bose 700 wireless headphones £350 £210 at Amazon (save £140)

The Bose 700 headphones (available in Silver, Blue or Soapstone) are dropped to their lowest price. Expect good sound quality, great noise canceling, 20-hour battery life and superb levels of comfort, all for a temptingly low price.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N £180 £108 at Amazon

Sony's sports headphones deliver an energetic and enjoyable sound, while the nine-hour battery life from just a single charge should be plenty for most workouts. Add robust build quality and you've got a serious bargain. Available in black, blue and white.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £130 at Amazon (save £90)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound, and they're now down to their lowest ever price. A brilliant Prime Day deal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds £119.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £70)

Amazon's first-gen Echo Buds are now less than half price! They're not the most impressive true wireless headphones we've tested, and have since been succeeded by the second-generation model. But if you're after a pair on the cheap, these should do you.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £198 at Amazon (save £132)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are all-round performers offering natural sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling and supreme comfort. The only downside to this much clarity and detail is that it may expose a recording’s sonic flaws, but that’s hardly the Sonys’ fault.

View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones £159 £89 at Amazon

You've got black or white to choose from, but not much time! These wireless over-ears are selling like hot cakes at £70 off, so we'll simply tell you that for a smooth, easy-listening balance and excellent battery life, we think these are now a steal.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £179 at Amazon (save £151)

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Once they've had a huge Prime Day discount, they're an absolute steal.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case £159.00 £123.98 at Amazon (save £35.02)

The second-gen AirPods with charging case are now £35 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise-cancelling headphones £250 £170 at Amazon (save £80)

These headphones were discounted more heavily last Prime Day but still have a healthy discount right now.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £225 at Amazon (save £95)

2019 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £104 at Amazon (save £96)

2019 Award winners. "They are compact, convenient and affordable – in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds £230 £169 at Amazon (save £61)

2020 What Hi-Fi Award-winners, the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. The WF-1000XM4 are newer and better, but that's just helped drive down the price of these fantastic buds.View Deal

Prime Day speaker deals

Huge saving: UE Wonderboom just £30 for Prime Day UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £30 (save £59) at Amazon

A massive 66% off saving! Durable and fully waterproof – it even floats – the original, five-star Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Echo (4th-Gen) smart bulb bundle £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon (save £35)

The new Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker delivers weighty sound and full command of your smart home. This awesome deals includes one of Amazon's best smart speakers, a TP-Link Tapo smart bulb (E27) and a chunky £35 saving.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 £120 (camo) £70 (save £50) at Amazon

JBL's newest Flip got a resounding five-star review from us – the solid sonic chops it can deliver at this level simply can't be denied. While the price of this rugged little speaker has been up at £120 for a little while now, Amazon is currently offering the camouflage colourway for a serious Prime Day discount.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker £100 £89 (save £11) at Amazon

This petite Bluetooth speaker can take voice calls as well as play music, there's decent battery life and it's water-resistant, too. As well as Bluetooth audio and NFC pairing, you can also use the Bose Connect app to control your tunes.View Deal

JBL Go 2 £30 £19.99 at Amazon (save £10.01)

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi + cellular £709 £589 at Amazon (save £120)

It's unusual to see a big discount on a 2020 iPad Air so this Amazon deal is a bit of a unicorn. It gets you over £100 off plus free delivery (if you're a Prime member). Stock is low, so don't delay.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini £399 £369 at Amazon (save £30)

Head over to Amazon and you can bag a seriously good £40 off the excellent iPad Mini with 7.9-inch Retina display. And of course, this new model comes with a Apple TV+ free for a year. Bargain.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020) 512GB £1069 £836 at Amazon (save £233)

Here's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year, on the 11in 2020 iPad Pro. Apple might have unveiled its successor but the 2020 Pro still boasts Apple's insanely-fast A12Z Bionic processor and a superb Liquid Retina display. A killer deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon (save £50)

A seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but this deal gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Our advice? Grab one while you can. View Deal

Prime Day bargain All-new Fire HD 10 (32GB) £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon (save £70)

A big Prime Day deal! The 2021 Fire HD 10 is said to offer a 10-inch display that's "10 percent brighter" than the 2019 model. It's also go more RAM. There's also a pricer 'Plus' version, billed as Amazon's "most powerful tablet ever". Two good options for those on a budget.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB £189 £99 at Amazon (save £90)

On a tight budget still? This deal gets you a big discount on Samsung's family-friendly budget tablet with 8in display and 32GB of storage. This model isn't the newest, so grab the discount while before stock runs dry.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ wi-fi 128GB £799 £679 at Amazon (save £120)

The S7+ is Samsung's latest challenger to the iPad Pro. It features a gorgeous 11in LED screen, Dolby Atmos speakers and a redesigned S Pen stylus for scribbling away. A solid discount on a top-tier tablet.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi £399 £369 at Amazon (save £30)

It doesn't matter whether you want the space grey, silver or gold model – they're all on sale. You can currently save a small but significant £30 on this iPad Mini with 64GB storage.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 256GB wi-fi £ 549 £500 at Amazon (save £49)

Want to treat yourself to a little more onboard storage? How about four times as much? You can currently save £49 on the 256GB wi-fi-only iPad mini at Amazon. View Deal

Prime Day hi-fi deals

ELAC Debut B5.2 speakears £310 £249 at Amazon

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal

Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 hi-res player £599 £483 at Amazon (save £116)

A 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the pedigree of this hi-res portable music player is unquestionable. This £116 saving only makes it an even more incredible prospect.View Deal

Prime Day home cinema deals

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £479 at Amazon

This Atmos soundbar will generate sonic fireworks without decimating the bank account. Besides 7.1.2 virtual surround sound and Dolby Atmos support, you also get HDMI connectivity and wireless streaming over Bluetooth or wi-fi.View Deal

Apple TV (2015) £139 £119 at Amazon (save £20)

The entry-level Apple TV streaming box is on sale now. Considered the best Apple TV before the 4K model came along, it features an updated remote control with a touchpad and a Siri-friendly microphone. An absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £399 (save £100)

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 is packed with features and offers a modern design.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £297.50 at Amazon (save £52.50)

You can now save a packet on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar with Alexa £399 £379 (White) at Amazon (save £20)

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Nebula Capsule projector £440 £240 at Amazon (save £200)

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £981 at Amazon (save £218)

This is the best home cinema projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7400 4K projector £2199 £1799 at Amazon (save £400)

The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, with £400 knocked off, a hell of a lot cheaper than an actual native 4K projector.View Deal

Prime Day Apple deals

AirPods 2 + Charging Case £159.00 £123.98 at Amazon (save £35.02)

The second-gen AirPods with charging case are now £35 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging Case £199 £156 at Amazon (save £43)

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You can still make a saving with £43 off the retail price at Amazon UK.View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2020 was an outlier for Amazon, taking place on 13th and 14th October. The year before the two-day event had got under way on 15th July, while back in 2018, it was a 36-hour event that happened on 16th July.

This year Prime Day 2021 will fall even earlier, on 21-22 June. Amazon officially confirmed the date on 2nd June, revealing a few early deals.

From Monday 7th June 2021, Amazon devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Ring will be discounted by up to 50 per cent. There's also three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for new subscribers and up to 50 per cent of selected movies and TV shows through Prime Video.

Now, let's get on with saving some money.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership. Sneaky, maybe, but all perfectly above board.

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site.

Amazon promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gives members an early heads-up on the deals).

This year, members get £10 ($10) credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 ($10) on small business products in Amazon’s store between the 7th and 20th June. More than 300,000 sellers globally are included in the promotion – more than twice as many as last year.

Prime Day is a thoroughly international affair. It will take place in the UK, US, India, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey and Brazil.

Prime Day 2020: what happened

So what did we learn from Prime Day last year? Well, there were more than a million deals, with Amazon choosing to focus on the success of small and medium-sized businesses – perhaps diverting eyes from quite how much money the company must have made for itself.

Independent third-party sellers topped $3.5 billion in sales on Prime Day – a nearly 60% increase over Prime Day 2019. That growth rate surpassed that of Amazon’s own retail business.

The Echo Dot was the most popular item purchased on Prime Day globally, while in the UK the most popular products included the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box, Halloween Party Bag Fillers and the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush. A broad church indeed.

