This five-star Sony QD-OLED TV is at its cheapest price yet

Sony’s excellent 55-inch Bravia A95L QD-OLED 4K TV has dropped in price again. Originally priced at £2999, the 55-inch A95L now costs £2199 for members of Sevenoaks' Rewards programme, which is completely free to sign up for and takes seconds to complete. Still, it's quite a sizeable amount of money but it’s great to see some big discounts already applied to a newer TV.

We tested out the bigger 65-inch A95L towards the end of 2023 and awarded it a coveted five-star review , with our reviewers impressed by its performance. We haven’t tested out the 55-inch model discounted here, however, we expect much of the same excellent performance, especially in picture quality.

Sony A95L QD-OLED deal

Sony XR55A95L 55 inch QD-OLED 4K TV £2999 £2199 at Sevenoaks (save £800)

If you are in the market for a new QD-OLED TV capable of a faithful recreation of your favourite shows and movies, the Sony A95L is worth a look. We were very impressed by the 65-inch version of this TV set and even praised its sound quality. It’s a pricey TV, however, this fresh discount should make a big difference. Price check: £2299 @ John Lewis , Peter Tyson and Amazon

In our review, we described the 65-inch A95L as a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than most of the competition.

Sony’s A95L features four HDMI inputs: two meet 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers.

As you would expect, the A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K / 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – and a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. We are still waiting on Dolby Vision Gaming support, which will hopefully come later.

You also get a Bravia CAM camera packaged with the TV. This device clips onto the top edge of the TV and allows access to a range of smart features such as video calling, picture optimisation, and sound optimisation based on where you're positioned in the room.

A new TV of this quality and price is no casual purchase but a hefty £800 price drop brings Sony's 55-inch A95L down to £2199 , making it an even more tempting proposition, should it be within your budget,

