TEAC is adding the £850 AX-501 integrated stereo amplifier to its range of separates-based mini hi-fi components.

It's compact so can fit on a desktop, has Class D amplification delivering 2 x 120W (into 4Ohms), includes XLR Balanced input terminals and a large capacity and has fully-balanced circuitry to eliminate unwanted analogue circuit noise.

There's no cooling fan so the unit is silent in operation, and the electronics are housed in 'heavy-duty' casework with solid aluminium front, top and side panels. The illuminated level meters on the front give the amp a retro look.

The TEAC AX-501 is designed to complement other Reference 501 components such as the UD-501 dual-mono DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) and the PD-501HR DSD-cmpatible CD player.

For headphone users, the amp features a new CCLC (Coupling Capacitor-Less Circuit) system that, as the name suggests, dispenses with coupling capacitors to ensure headphones get a stronger, purer signal.

Available in black or silver like the rest of the range, the AX-501 will be available in December for £850.

By Andy Clough

