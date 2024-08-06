Tasty hi-fi deal sees five-star desktop speakers receive a monster price drop

Here at What Hi-Fi? we are all for flexibility when it comes to hi-fi systems. A rack full of separates is always nice, but there’s a time and a place for more convenient set-ups that only require minimal fuss to get them set up and working.

One such system is the Q Acoustics M20. We referred to this desktop system as “neat, flexible and affordable” when we originally put the speakers through their paces a couple of years ago. Back in March 2022 we gave them a glowing five-star review at £389, but you can now pick them up for just £319 at Sevenoaks and Amazon. And we think this kind of price drop deserves to be shouted about.

Q Acoustics M20 was £389 now £319 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

Q Acoustics' tidy desktop speaker system offers optical, RCA line-level, aux and USB Type B inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, flexible placement options and great sound quality. Five stars. Deal also available at Amazon

The M20 system is quite simple really. For starters, it’s minimalist and classy and you have the option of three finishes: black, white or walnut.

One speaker is the mains-powered ‘master’ which you assign as the left or right speaker via a switch on the back. The other is connected by a run of speaker cable which comes in the box. On the back of the master are all your inputs and it also hosts the amplification which amounts to 130W in total.

We’re big fans of the M20’s flexibility – you’re provided with a switch on the back of the master that can tweak their tonal balance depending on whether the speakers are positioned in the corner of a room, against a wall or in free space.

Also, on top of the master speaker, there’s a power button framed with an LED light which changes colour depending on the input/source you’re using, plus independent volume buttons on either side. You even get a simple remote control thrown in to control the basic functions and switch sources.

Sonically, the M20 deliver a sound a level or two above your traditional desk-top setup. They go loud, are hugely listenable and deliver music with a great sense of spaciousness. Their balance is rich and wholesome, with textured bass, an emotive midrange and a top end overflowing with detail.

If you’re looking for an unfussy, just-add-source hi-fi system that’s ridiculously easy to accommodate, the Q Acoustics M20 has you covered. And, with £70 off the asking price at Sevenoaks (and Amazon), you won’t find many rivals out there offering such great value for money.

