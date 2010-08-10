So good news today as Spotify announced the latest update to the app. New features include:

- Share tracks and playlists via SMS (iOS 4 only)

- Spotify Twitter posts added to the News Feed

- New high-resolution icon for iPhone 4

- Pressing the “prev” button skips to the start of a track, even if you're playing the first track

- The “restore” message no longer appears when in airplane mod

- Fixed a crash some users experienced with the What's New tab

- Fixed an issue with inbox not updating with new tracks in certain case

Head to the App Store to download the free update.



