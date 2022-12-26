Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are at their lowest-ever price in the Boxing Day sales

This Sony WF-1000XM4 Boxing Day deal is a winner and continues where we left off on Black Friday.

The five-star, award-winning, best-in-class (you get the picture), true wireless earbuds are still down from £250 to £159 on Amazon. You can also get the same discount at John Lewis and at Richer Sounds.

We've seen other prices yo-yo up and down since Black Friday, but the Sony's have remained pretty flat at this price. We doubt they're going to really drop any lower in the next couple of months, so it could be worth striking now while the deal is still hot!

Sony WF-1000XM4 Boxing Day deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These are five-star, award-winning wireless earbuds. So if you want the best - and at a knockdown price - this is the Boxing Day deal to snap up. Five Stars

A quick look at our pick of the best wireless earbuds will tell you that the XM4 headphones have been rooted to the top spot every day since we tested them. And their superiority was confirmed when they won again at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022.

As we said in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, the earbuds are comfortable to wear, sport new-look earpieces that include touch-sensitive controls and have a new ear tip design which helps with noise isolation. Combine this with the excellent noise-cancelling technology provided by Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and you've got a pair of headphones that effectively block out the hustle and bustle.

IPX4 water resistance comes as part of the WF-1000XM4 package, as does Sony's clever Headphones Connect app for iOS and Android, plus handy features such as Quick Attention and Speak-To-Chat which both allow you to have a conversation without removing the earbuds.

In our review, we said the XM4 sounded detailed, dynamic and well-balanced. Deep bass notes sound deep and tight, while vocals are refined. The sound quality will have you listening to your favourite tunes again and again, while the eight-hour battery life is class-leading in this field.

They were already great but thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, they are a real bargain.



Read the full Sony WF-1000XM4 review