The 6 best Prime Day headphone deals that are actually worth your money

As with many things in life – Dairy Milk bar variants, the Netflix catalogue, Easyjet destinations – there is always too much choice when it comes to Amazon Prime Day headphone deals.
While the retailer's October Prime Day event taking place today (until midnight) has fewer pairs on offer than its summer one, not to mention Black Friday, there are still several models on Amazon wearing red sales banners. And no, they aren't all worth your time and money.
But some most certainly are, and we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to pick out six that we can confidently call Bloody Great Deals.
We have reviewed hundreds of headphones available on the market today, so we know which pairs offer the best combination of sound quality, everyday features and long-lasting comfort, and what price is a good price for each based on their original RRP, age and previous discounts, and the current competition. After all, the best deals aren't defined by the biggest savings alone.
The six below are all examples of Prime Day 2 headphone deals that see great products hit great prices.
Earfun Air budget wireless earbuds
was £60 now £28 at Amazon (save £32)
The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are now down to just £28 for Prime Day 2. A very decent buy if you're looking for cheap earbuds and your budget doesn't stretch to the Sonys just below.
Five stars
Read our Earfun Air review
Sony WF-C500 budget wireless earbuds
was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £32)
Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available between £56-59 depending on which colour you opt for – black, white, orange or mint.
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-C500 review
Panasonic RZ-S500W ANC wireless earbuds
was £169 now £59 at Amazon (save £89)
One of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy for under £100, second only to the £98 Sony WF-C700N. They offer a combination of features (including active noise cancellation – rare at this price) and sound quality that is fantastic for the money. These really are earbuds bargains.
Five stars
Read our Panasonic RZ-S500W review
Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC wireless over-ears
was £380 now £266 at Amazon (save £114)
The over-ear siblings to the earbuds above, these wireless ANC headphones are class leaders in their field... with or without this unprecedented discount! Bona-fide bargains this Prime Day 2 and well worth the premium over the on-sale £199 Bose QC45.
Five stars
Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review
Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC wireless earbuds
was £230 now £162 at Amazon (save £68)
Six years into the true wireless game, Sennheiser is as competitive as ever in the premium space. The latest noise-cancelling Momentums build on an already winning recipe with an improved feature set, a decent step-up in performance and a much kinder price tag. Very appealing at this Prime Day 2 price for those who can't quite stretch to the £199 Bose QC Earbuds II below. Five stars
Read our Sennheiser Momentum 3 review
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ANC wireless earbuds
was £279 now £200 at Amazon (save £79)
Despite being recently succeeded by the £300 Bose QuietComfort Ultras, Bose’s former flagships boast a fantastic sound and peerless noise-cancelling ability that sees them set the benchmark at this discounted price point.
What Hi-Fi? Award winners
Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review
Do I need to be a Prime member to bag a Prime Day headphone deal?
In a word, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a handful of headphones deals, but only Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the most generous discounts. Only the Panasonic earbuds deal of the six above are available to non-Prime members.
Not a Prime member? Don't worry – you can be, and for free too. Just be sure to take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial to bag the best prices. And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill when the trial ends.