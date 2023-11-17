Sonos goes all in on Black Friday with these stunning soundbar savings

Looks like everyone just couldn't wait for next week; Black Friday has officially kicked off early this year with a whole host of top-notch deals already live. We're carefully surveying these deals to separate the wheat from the chaff, and in that process, we've stumbled across some quality Sonos soundbar deals.

Starting with the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sonos Beam Gen 2, which usually carries an RRP of £499 can now be picked up for £399 at Peter Tyson, knocking £100 off the price tag. It's a compact and (by regular Dolby Atmos soundbar standards) affordable way of improving your TV's sound and unlocking that illustrious immersive audio format that we all know and love.

Moving up to Sonos' flagship soundbar, the Sonos Arc is also subject to a heavy discount. Usually retailing for £899, you can snatch one up for just £699 at Currys right now - that's a saving of £200, very nice. This Dolby Atmos soundbar is easily one of the best we've ever heard and it only just lost out to the Sony HT-A7000 at this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards.

With incredible savings on both soundbars, you can't really go wrong; that being said, you need to make sure you get the one that suits you best. Both share many similarities, such as having a single HDMI eARC connector and no passthrough, both require the Sonos S2 App for setup and controls and you can stream to both over Wi-Fi and various streaming-specific options like Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay.

However, each soundbar uses different methods to achieve Dolby Atmos. The Sonos Arc utilises dedicated upward-firing drivers for overhead directional sound, whereas the Beam Gen 2 does not feature such drivers. Instead, Sonos has used a clever form of psychoacoustics to give the impression of height without any physical up-firing speakers.

You might be wondering if there is a tradeoff, and the short answer is yes. The long answer is that these soundbars have their own strengths relating to how they achieve Dolby Atmos. The Arc sounds much fuller and more convincing in the overhead sound department, while the Sonos Beam positions itself as a cheaper and more compact way of getting Dolby Atmos. The bottom line is that these are both incredible-sounding soundbars and have been recipients of five-star reviews and repeat Awards recognition.

There will undoubtedly be plenty more Black Friday soundbar deals cropping up over this next week, so stay posted.

