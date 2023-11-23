3 of the best Black Friday soundbar deals under £200 live right now

Black Friday deals are flying around left, right, and centre. It can be hard to keep up with all of the eye-catching and head-turning discounts, which is why we're here to help round up the very best.



Looking to improve the sound of your TV so you can hear your favourite shows and movies with more clarity, spaciousness and depth? A soundbar can do an awful lot in helping you achieve that goal – and you don't need to spend much to get a good one.

We've found three soundbars that are currently available for less than £200. In fact, two of them come in at under £100. Despite being so cheap, they sound much better than the vast majority of TVs because – to not put too fine a point on it – most TVs sound awful.

Roku Streambar was £130 now £60 at Argos (save £70)

The cheapest bar on our list of recommendations here, the Roku Streambar earned four stars when we reviewed it. Not only is this a soundbar, but it also offers streaming smarts and access to major video streaming platforms, so you can upgrade your TV's smarts at the same time as upgrading its sound. In our review, we noted that the bar sounds direct and well-projected, supported by a great feature set and the ability to go loud. It also offers HDMI (ARC), optical, and USB inputs to help the bar pair well with most TV and AV gear.

Sony HT-SF150 was £150 now £94 at Amazon (save £56)

An excellent budget soundbar, the Sony HT-SF150 will do a lot to take your TV's audio up a notch from its built-in speakers. We gave this bar a solid four-star review, praising its premium looks, impressive scale and width, and of course, its accessible pricepoint. Featuring HDMI (ARC) optical, and USB inputs, this bar should slot into almost any set-up.

Yamaha YAS209 was £279 now £199 at Amazon (save £80)

Yamaha's YAS209 soundbar is an impressive budget soundbar – not only that, but it comes with a subwoofer for extending the bass response of whatever you're watching. In our four-star review of this package, we commended the spacious, weighty sound as well as well-placed 'surround' effects. This bar offers HDMI (ARC) alongside optical connectivity.

Also available at Richer Sounds for VIP Club members.

MORE:

Best soundbars 2023: top options for every budget, tried and tested

The best Black Friday 2023 UK deals now live: TVs, headphones, speakers and more