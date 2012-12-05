Sonos has added the ability to play locally stored music directly from your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch, bringing AirPlay style functionality to Sonos.

A software update, which has gone live this morning, adding the direct music streaming feature for all iOS devices running iOS 6.

Updating to software version 3.8.3 of the Sonos Controller will add a new option to the Sonos menu called 'This iPhone', 'This iPad' or 'This iPod Touch'.

You can then select the music from that individual device's music library and play it instantly on your Sonos wireless system or add it to a queue.

Previously you would have needed to add Apple AirPlay to your Sonos system in order to play your iPhone's music on Sonos.

While you can only add music from the iOS devices to your Sonos system on the iOS device itself, once added to your queue you can see the locally stored music and control it using the desktop Sonos controller or indeed the Android app.

Your iOS device can go to sleep or you can turn the screen off and the music will keep playing on Sonos.

The update to Sonos 3.8.3 is live now on the Apple App Store, or available for download within your Sonos Controller app.

There's no word on an update to allow streaming music directly from an Android smartphone or tablet, however.

UPDATE: Sonos Android app adds direct music streaming

