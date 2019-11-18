Sky launches a more affordable 4K-capable Sky Q box

Since the launch of Sky Q, Sky's flagship subscription TV and entertainment service, in 2016, subscribers wanting access to the provider's 4K broadcasts have had only one set-top box option: the 2TB Sky Q box (or Sky Q Silver, as it was previously known). Well, that's now not the case thanks to the arrival of a cheaper Ultra HD-capable Sky Q box that instead has 1TB of storage.



A 1TB Sky Q box has been available for a while, but unlike this new model it doesn't support 4K and is absent of some functions available on the 2TB box. The new Sky Q 1TB UHD box matches the 2TB version for features, allowing owners to record six shows at once, take advantage of voice search, and watch on two Sky Q mini-boxes at the same time. The difference is simply - you guessed it - the discrepancy in built-in storage, with the 1TB box able to record 500 hours of content compared to the 2TB model's capacity to store 1000 hours.



The launch of the new box means new Sky customers, or existing Sky subscribers looking to upgrade to Sky Q, will have a cheaper to get 4K Sky in their households. While they'll still need to sign up to a 4K-inclusive Sky TV package to take advantage of the provider's myriad 4K broadcasts and on-demand content, the cost of the new box starts from £25, compared to the 2TB box's £50 starting price.

