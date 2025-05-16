Sky Q customers might want to check their set-top boxes. An overnight outage has left Sky Q boxes all over the country stuck in standby mode.

The Sky Help Team tweeted about it this morning.

We are aware of some technical issues overnight that led to Sky Q boxes to go into standby mode. Our technical team worked quickly to investigate and restore service. <1/2>May 16, 2025

But not to worry – a fix is at hand. The same Sky Help Team account followed it up with these instructions: "If your Sky Q box is still stuck in standby please switch off your Sky Q box at the power socket for 30 seconds and back on again which will restore service."

Your correspondent was one of those affected – and I can confirm the fix works.

Sky Q is Sky's satellite service, but the firm offers TV via the internet too, courtesy of Sky Stream and Sky Glass. The former involves buying a new TV, while the latter is a box you plug into your existing telly.

Sky Glass Gen 2 launched this year with upgraded screen technology. A more affordable model is also coming this year, called Sky Glass Air. Now where have we heard that name before?

