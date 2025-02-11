Sky has announced its newest set of TVs for this year, but there’s one that has kept an air (excuse the pun) of mystery. Sky Glass Air is being marketed as its way of expanding its range to “offer customers more choice about how they get the Sky TV experience”.

The brand has kept fairly hush-hush about what you get with the new product, but we have got the latest updates following its announcement earlier today. Here is what we know so far.

There is not a whole lot to go on in terms of when we will see the Sky Glass Air hit the shelves, but Sky has said it will release its pricing “later” this year.

The Sky Glass Gen 2 was also announced today and is set to be released on 12 February, so it’s likely we will have a little bit of a wait.

Price

Again, we don’t have any official pricing on the Sky Glass Air, although we should have word on what it will cost further into 2025. Sky is calling it “the smarter TV for less” so we can assume it will be available for a lower price than the Sky Glass Gen 2. The latter is set to cost the same as the existing Glass, with 24 or 48-month subscription options. Sky quotes a 65-inch model on a 48-month contract as costing £24 per month, for example.

It's not yet clear how the Glass Air will compare to the Glass Gen 2, but we shall keep this page updated.

As we do not have a price tag, it is hard to know what its direct rival will be. However, Hisense’s A6 series seems similar in terms of specs, with the 50A6KTUK retailing at £279.

Design

It will come in three finishes, those being Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green. Sky has also announced the three sizes at which the yet to be released model will be available: 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

We can see from the press photos that it has a centre foot stand. Apart from that, though, Sky has not released any information about its build or finish.

Features

But what will this new TV actually offer? For starters, the Sky Glass Air will have a 4K Quantum Dot HDR screen with global dimming which will likely impact black levels and contrast. Sky says it will automatically brighten the screen for a “clearer, more vivid picture”.

In terms of sound, the new model will be equipped with 2.0 stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. It doesn't have upfiring speakers, though, which means it does not offer Dolby Atmos. This already packs a less powerful punch than the Sky Glass Gen 2, which boasts at 3.1.2 channel configuration.

Just like Glass Gen 2, it runs Sky OS, with advanced features including far-field voice mic and superior content aggregation.

Sky also says it will reportedly work with "Sky Glass and Sky Stream". It’s not clear what exactly this is, but we’re excited to see how the new model will fit into the wider Sky ecosystem.

Initial thoughts

We can’t go into much detail on how the Sky Glass Air is set to perform, but our TV and AV editor Tom Parsons got some limited hands-on time with it. From what we can tell, the design looks sleek and more low-profile than the standard Sky Glass Gen 2.

In terms of specifications, though, it appears to be a little less capable with a smaller sound system and no mention of local dimming. We will be keeping an eagle eye on Sky’s latest updates, so stay tuned to learn more.

