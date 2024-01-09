Shokz's bone-conducting swimming headphones can store up to 8000 MP3 files

Audio brand Shokz, best known for its range of bone conduction and running earbuds, has revealed a pair of sporty headphones designed chiefly for swimmers and fitness fanatics alike at CES 2024. The new OpenSwim Pro are the company's first Bluetooth and MP3-compatible sports headphones made using bone conduction technology, featuring an open ear design and a lightweight nickel and titanium alloy frame which Shokz claims make them "the ultimate multisport headphones".

That means that the Bluetooth 5.3-enabled OpenSwim Pro aren't restricted simply to swimming, and can be used for any physical activity you care to mention, including running, cycling or hiking. That said, the OpenSwim are well-furnished to deal with the rigours of underwater exercise, boasting an IP68 waterproof rating which grants users up to two hours of submerged listening in up to two metres of water, while up to nine hours of battery life should keep you going for miles (or metres) at a time.

Alongside that lightweight nickel/titanium frame, the OpenSwim also sport a soft silicone material and a so-called "biofit" which works so as not to obstruct crucial sportswear such as a swimming cap or goggles.

The OpenSwim Pro's biggest – and most unusual – draw, though, is their 32GB of onboard memory, which lets you store up to 8000 songs in MP3 quality on the headphones themselves. So you can listen to your tunes while you swim, of course.

Shokz claims that its new swim-proof headphones produce "clear sound, powerful volume, and a rich bass", with three EQ modes to switch between depending on your activity: swimming mode, vocal booster mode and standard mode. The Shokz app lets you switch modes between Bluetooth streaming and MP3 listening. There are even two built-in microphones for taking voice calls, although we wouldn't recommend attempting to do so while underwater.

Vincent Xiong, Shokz's CEO, says: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the OpenSwim Pro, in what is our most versatile headphone to date. With both Bluetooth and MP3 capabilities, OpenSwim Pro unlocks an athlete’s full potential and is built to be comfortable, safe and secure in any situation.”

The exact release date and price for the OpenSwim Pro aren't official yet, but Shokz says that the information will be confirmed in the coming weeks. We'll update this article as soon as it becomes available to us, so check back here if you want to be kept up to date on when the OpenSwim Pro land.

