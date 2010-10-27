Selected Panasonic, Philips and Samsung TVs are included in the promotion, which ends at the close of business on Saturday, October 30, and buyers of the sets on offer can also pick up a Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player for £199.

The sets on offer are:

- Panasonic TX-P42GT20, complete with five-year warranty, Panasonic DMP-BDT100 3D Blu-Ray Player and 3D Blu-Ray Movie for £1,249

- Panasonic TX-P46G20 £949 complete with a five-year warranty

- Philips 32PFL5605 £379, Philips 40PFL5605 £499, Philips 40PFL8605 £1,149 with PTA02 3D Kit (worth £249), and the Philips 46PFL8605 for £1,399 with the PTA02 3D Kit. All the Philips TVs come with a two-year warranty.

- Samsung UE40C7000 £929, Samsung UE46C7000 £1,279 and Samsung UE55C7000 £1,829. All these Samsung prices include a one-year warranty and a Samsung cashback offer, which ends on October 31.

For more details of the Sevenoaks/Audio T offer, click here.



