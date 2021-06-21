Sennheiser true wireless buds go half-price for Amazon Prime Day

We've got one for you here. The five-star Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless headphones are down to half-price for Amazon Prime Day. You can buy them now for just £79/$99 while stocks last.

Sennheiser make two true wireless headphones – the CX 400BT and the more premium Momentums. Those looking for active noise-cancelling will need to shop for the latter but, if all you need is some great audio at a remarkably convenient price, then pull the trigger on these CX 400BTs and you won't regret it.

We originally reviewed the Sennheiser CX 400 BT headphones at £99/$100 but the price has since sky-rocketed to £169/$200 – until the Prime Day sales arrived.

The combined battery life is 20 hours (seven hours from the buds, plus a further 13 hours from the charging case) and that should see you through several albums and feature films before you need to connect them for a USB-C fast charge.

They might not be waterproof like their bigger brothers but their lightweight fit makes them a great choice.

Sonically, they're clear and detailed with plenty of rhythmic energy. While we wouldn't recommend them as the best pair for runners, they're an excellent set of all-rounders at what is now a pretty unbeatable price. All yours for under a ton.

