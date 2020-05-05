Save £90 on five-star B&W PX7 noise-cancelling wireless headphones

Deals on flagship, five-star, noise-cancelling wireless headphones don't come along every day, so pay attention if you've been looking for a pair – there's now a £90 saving to be had on the excellent Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson.

The premium noise-cancelling headphones market is a very busy place but these aptX HD Bluetooth cans comfortably hold their own thanks to their insightful performance and sophisticated noise-cancellation technology.

We awarded them a five-star review at their original price, heralding them "born entertainers" that "can rub shoulders with the very best" – praise we can only emphasise in light of their generous price drop.

The headline feature is the noise-cancelling, which comes in three levels depending upon how much of your environment you're looking to block out: the buzzing air-conditioner unit or the whole damn office.

The PX7s boast 30 hours of battery life, including a 15-minute quick charge into the USB-C socket which offers a handy little five-hour boost.

The PX7s are also seriously comfortable. The arms are made from a custom carbon fibre composite to make them nice and light, the headband is generously padded, and the earcups clamp with a well-calculated pressure.

Now the hardest decision you'll have to make is which colour to pick: space grey or silver? Decisions, decisions...

