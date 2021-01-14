Save £1600 on Sony 65-inch AG9 4K OLED TV

The best OLED TVs are perfect for movie buffs and gamers thanks to their deep blacks and stunning contrast levels. They don't come cheap but right now at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, there's £1600 off the brilliant Sony 65-inch AG9 Master Series OLED TV. Normally £3999, the KD-65AG9 is now only £2399 – that's £100 less than it was in the store's Black Friday sale.

This Sony 65-inch AG9 Master Series impressed us with its picture and sound performance, delivering detailed, natural pictures from a beautifully stylish set. And now it's a bit of a bargain.

Sony 4K OLED TV deal

Sony KD-65AG9 OLED TV £3999 £2399 at Sevenoaks (save £1600)

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound. Now even cheaper than it was in the Black Friday sale, this OLED is a bonafide bargain. View Deal

The AG9 might now have been replaced by Sony's 2021 Master Series TVs but it remains a hugely impressive model in a number of respects. It looks and sounds better than most of its contemporaries, and handles motions brilliantly, so it's great for watching sport and gaming. It’s a fabulous performer with HD content, too.

When it comes to 4K HDR, the LG C9 and Samsung Q90R give this model a run for its money but you won't be disappointed with what's on offer from this Sony. In fact, one of our main issues was that it was more expensive – today's £1600 price cut clearly cancels out that concern.

It's also worth noting that the AG9 is now cheaper than it was in Sevenoaks' recent Black Friday sale, meaning this is arguably one of the best OLED TV deals around at the moment.

After a smaller model? It's worth having a nose around our pick of the best TV deals.

MORE:

Read our in-depth review of the Sony KD-65AG9 review

Or check out our guide to the best 65-inch TVs

Then pick out a complimentary soundbar deal