Save £1500 on Sony 65-inch AG9 4K OLED TV ahead of Black Friday

Who doesn't want an OLED TV? The best OLED TVs are arguably the most desirable sets on the market in 2020, thanks to their deep black levels and great contrast levels - but they can be expensive. So why not bag an OLED TV deal on a brilliant model from last year's range and save yourself a lot of money in the process?

This Sony 65-inch AG9 Master Series is just such a deal. A great TV which impressed us with its picture and sound performance, delivering detailed, natural pictures from a beautifully stylish set. The good news? You can now save a hefty £1500 on the original price.

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2499 at Sevenoaks

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. View Deal

The AG9 is the best in class in a number of respects. It looks and sounds better than its rivals, and has better motion. It’s a fabulous performer with 1080p, SDR content, too.

When it comes to 4K HDR, the LG C9 and Samsung Q90R will give it a run for its money but you won't be disappointed with what's on offer from this Sony. In fact, one of our main issues was that it was more expensive – this deal clearly helps to make that a moot point.

