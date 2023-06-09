Save £100 on the best-sounding wireless headphones we've ever heard

Mark Levinson's high-end No. 5909 headphones didn't just blow us away with a stunning five-star performance, they also established what truly high-end wireless headphones could sound like, offering as close to a solid wired performance as we've heard so far.

Yes, they're very expensive with a whopping great £999 price tag, which makes this rare deal we've spotted at Amazon all the more enticing. If you've got deep pockets but are still on the lookout for a deal like we all are, you might want to take a gander at this deal over at Amazon UK which takes over £100 off the original price. It's available for the red finish only and yes, the headphones are still very pricey at nearly £900. But hey, a deal is a deal, right?

Mark Levinson No.5909 was £999 now £897 at Amazon (save £102)

The best wireless headphones we've ever heard – and the one that kickstarted this new premium class of cans – are on a rare discount. This deal is on the red finish only, but don't let that deter you. £100 off a premium pair is a pretty great saving in our books.

While other premium wireless ANC headphones have appeared in the last year – Focal Bathys, Bowers & Wilkins Px8 – the Mark Levinson No. 5909 are still the class leaders in this high-end category.

These headphones offer a jump-up in outright sound quality that more than justifies the near-£1000 price tag and far outstrips its rivals. The basic on-ear controls are our only quibble in a product that’s well thought-out, from the incredibly comfortable fit and comfort, the custom ANC levels in the app, to the inclusion of higher-quality codecs. Even the active noise-cancelling is decent here, but the sound quality is where it excels. Sparkling clarity, impressive detail retrieval, wonderfully subtle dynamics and a way of organising even the most complex musical arrangements that sounds exciting, authentic and so composed. It truly is an exceptional pair of wireless headphones.

So if you're after a seriously high-end pair of headphones that sound great and offer all the conveniences of noise-cancelling and Bluetooth streaming, these are worth considering for sure. And at £100 off the high-end price, it could be even more tempting to buy now.

