Black Friday comes early! Save almost £500 on some of the best-sounding wireless headphones we’ve heard

This has to be one of the best early Black Friday deals we've ever seen. The luxury Mark Levinson No. 5909 wireless headphones didn't just blow us away with a stunning five-star performance, they redefined what headphones of this type could sound like. During our tests, it felt as though this was as close to a wired performance as we had ever heard, and that's not something we say lightly.

While their original price tag was just shy of £1000, prices have begun tumbling to new lows, so now you can bag the Mark Levinsons for £519 at Amazon, a saving of £480!

Yes, these are rather costly headphones if you're paying full whack, but that just makes this deal all the more attractive. Plus, you don't have to worry about not getting the high-end cans in your favourite colour, as all three finishes (radiant red, ice pewter, black pearl) are discounted down to the same figure of £519.

Mark Levinson No. 5909: was £999 now £519 at amazon.co.uk Possibly the best wireless headphones we've ever heard – and the one that kickstarted this new premium class of cans – are available at a great discount across all finishes. They're still pricey, but saving £200 off the original price is a great deal in our books, especially for headphones that sound this good without wires! Rarely have we seen the 5909 drop this low, so don't wait around thinking that such deals come around every day. Five stars

Deal on grey colourway



Deal also at Peter Tyson

While many premium wireless ANC headphones have appeared during the last few years – the Focal Bathys, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e – the Mark Levinson No. 5909 are still the class leaders in this high-end category. Between these beauties and the even pricier T+A Solitaire T, it's virtually impossible to find better wireless audio fidelity from a pair of wireless headphones.

The exceptional Mark Levinson No.5909 offer a jump-up in outright sound quality that more than justifies their near-£1000 original price tag. The basic on-ear controls are our only quibble in a product that otherwise feels extremely well thought-out, from the incredibly comfortable fit and the custom ANC levels in the app to the inclusion of higher-quality codecs.

Even the active noise-cancelling is decent, but the sound quality is where these sumptuous over-ears truly excel. Sparkling clarity, impressive detail retrieval, wonderfully subtle dynamics and a way of organising even the most complex musical arrangements that sounds exciting, authentic and oh-so composed. How could you ask for anything more?

If you're after a seriously high-end pair of headphones that sound great and offer all the conveniences of noise-cancelling and Bluetooth streaming, these Mark Levinsons demand further investigation. With £480 off the standard high-end price, this could be the moment you've been looking for to make the plunge.

MORE:

Read our Mark Levinson No. 5909 review

These are the best audiophile headphones you can buy

These are the best headphones of 2024 – every type tried and tested

The best early Black Friday 2024 UK deals: headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more