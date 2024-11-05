This early Black Friday deal drops five-star floorstanders to a farcically low price

If you just can't wait to sink your teeth into a juicy Black Friday deal, we've got something to satisfy your appetite for tasty discounts. We've scouted this superb Q Acoustics 3050i doozy, a peach of a deal that takes the five-star floorstanders down from £749 to just £449 at Peter Tyson. That's a drop of £300!

The 3050i have been out for a good while, but that doesn't mean their sound isn't up to scratch. Punchy, musical and capable of performing on a large scale, they're well worth investigating if you're desperate to get ahead of the game as Black Friday approaches.

Q Acoustics 3050i was £749 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £300)

Ignore the fact that they've been around for a good while, lots of the best products have. £300 off is a massive saving, and while we test the Q Acoustics 3050i at £649, they've often been listed at a more substantial price of £749. That makes this discount all the juicier, especially when you consider how musical, engaging and downright fun they sound.

Q Acoustics' supremely talented 3000i range has been one of our absolute favourite affordable speaker lines, delivering well-balanced, expertly judged speakers that grant superb value for money. The 3010i and 3020i standmounters bagged the full five-star haul, a feat matched by the similarly talented, but naturally much larger and costlier, 3050i floorstanders.

As with the 3010i and 3020i, the 3050i go big on cabinet rigidity, using point-to-point bracing to provide extra support to the parts that require stiffening to make them quieter. Unique to the 3050i, the speakers incorporate 'Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer' technology, something that sounds impenetrably fancy but, in simple English, is a tube filled with damping materials within the cabinet for absorbing energy and reducing internal resonances from negatively affecting the speakers' performance.

What this all adds up to is some serious firepower. The 3050i are excellent at crafting a proper performance, melding a genuinely musical, exciting temperament with the refinement and restraint to avoid harshness or over-indulgence in certain tendencies. The 3050i are always expertly riding that tightrope, communicating all of the emotion and character of their musical cargo without ever forgetting to add in the subtler shades. Across almost all the key facets of musical performance, the 3050i are absolute pros.

Interested in beating the Black Friday crowds? Head over to Peter Tyson and save a packet on any finish you fancy; white, black, grey or walnut.

