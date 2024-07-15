Save hundreds of pounds on Denon's Award-winning, Dolby Atmos-equipped AVR via this delicious Prime Day deal

What's better than an Award-winning Denon AVR? How about an Award-winning Denon AVR with nearly £300 slashed from the price tag? The AVR-X2800H, former Product of the Year title holder from our 2022 Awards, is on sale right now for £599 at Richer Sounds and £599 at Amazon – that's a mighty fine deal whichever retailer you pick.

It looks like Amazon and Richer Sounds are having a mini competition to see which retailer can outdo the other. Amazon Prime Day is essentially already here (although it officially starts tomorrow), while Richer Sounds has extended its summer Flash Sale in a bid to entice customers to its hi-fi-centric shores.

That's great news for you, the consumer, as it means that both retailers have decided to go for the same great deal on the Denon AVR-X2800H. We reviewed the superb home cinema amplifier for £869 when it launched, meaning you can take advantage of a tempting £270 saving if you're a member of Richer Sounds' VIP Member Club. If not, head over to Amazon and enjoy the same saving thanks to this very spicy early Prime Day deal.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £599 (save £270) at Richer Sounds

Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you're buying through Richer Sounds.

Five stars

Also available at Amazon

Denon has been dominating the AV receiver market for some time now, so we weren't hugely surprised when the amp launched in September 2022 and proceeded to set a new benchmark for performance. Its initial launch price was £869 and £899 for the version with a DAB module. The Denon is a seven-channel AVR with 95W per channel (two channels driven, 8 ohms 20Hz-20kHz).

In our Denon AVR-X2800H review, we praised its "mature and authoritative sound" and "well-spread soundstage". Dialogue is lively and engaging, while its dynamic ability gives movies a fantastic sense of atmosphere. It's a musical performer too, and soundtracks are communicated with minimal effort.

As you'd expect from a Denon AVR, you're treated to a wide selection of connectivity options, including six HDMI inputs and two outputs. Three of the inputs are HDMI 2.1 ports and as a result, play nicely with 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz signals. Various HDR codecs, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) are all supported, while gamers can be safe in the knowledge they also have VRR, QFT, ALLM and FRL (Frame Rate Link) at their disposal.

There's also hi-res audio support and streaming smarts to take advantage of with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon and HEOS, Denon’s multi-room software. Bluetooth is also there if you simply want to stream some tunes from a smartphone.

The 2800 also features a redesigned user interface which we described as "smart-looking and informative". Set-up is carried out by the built-in Audyssey MultEQ XT calibration software, and you can use the Denon to drive a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system should you wish.

We were blown away by the Denon at full price, so with a huge £270 saving at Richer Sounds or at Amazon, you can't go wrong. If you're looking to upgrade an older AVR or looking to build a brand-new home cinema system, the AVR-X2800H is a fantastic place to start. Don't let this excellent offer pass you by...

