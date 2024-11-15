Early Black Friday deal claxon! There’s still time to grab this 5-star Denon AVR ridiculously cheap

Looking to upgrade your home cinema setup but not sure where to start? Then we’d strongly recommend you look at this stellar early Black Friday deal on the Denon AVR-X2800H.

VIP members at Richer Sounds can currently grab the Denon AVR-X2800H £499, a healthy £370 saving on its £869 regular price. Not a member? Don't worry, all you have to do is sign up for a free account on Richer Sounds' website.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £499 (save £370) at Richer Sounds

Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you're buying through Richer Sounds.

Five stars

Though it isn’t the newest AVR we’ve reviewed, we still recommend the Denon AVR-X2800H to people looking to take their first, or even second step, into the world of true home cinema, multi-speaker surround sound.

With it remaining a staple site in our comparative testing process we can confirm the Denon AVR-X2800H is a fantastic AVR and former What Hi-Fi? Award winner that will delight any home cinema fan looking to create a true surround sound setup.

Featuring nine channels of amplification and the ability to run up to 11.4 configurations alongside 8K support, plus three HDMI 2.1 inputs, the Denon AVR-X2800H is one of the most feature packed options you’ll find at this price. Its intuitive, user-friendly screen interface also makes it one of the easiest to use, hence why we particularly recommend it to people new to full home cinema setups.

VRR and ALMM support alongside the ability to run 4K@120Hz video at up to 40Gbps also make it a dab hand at next-generation gaming, on the off chance you also want to connect a PS5, Xbox Series X or modern PC to it.

But, most importantly it sounds great. Whether you’re enjoying the action packed Dune: Part 2’s soundtrack, the heated car chase in The Batman or bopping along to one of the numerous and brilliant songs in Little Shop of Horrors, the AVR-X2800H delivers an authoritative but spacious sound.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hence why we stand by our AVR-X2800H review’s conclusion:

“The AVR-X2800H ups the ante with more HDMI 2.1 inputs, a new user-friendly interface and, most importantly, a more responsive, coherent and spacious sound. It retains Denon’s signature authoritative weight but refines and balances it with a bolder top end that can do better justice to both music and movies. With its onboard room calibration software and a modernised full-screen interface, it's relatively easy to use and well-equipped.”

On the off chance the AVR-X2800H doesn’t tick all your boxes, don’t panic. We’ve still got plenty of time before Black Friday proper lands at the end of November and our team of home cinema experts will be on hand all month flagging all the latest AVR deals they’ve spotted. Make sure to follow our best Black Friday deals guide for all the latest and greatest ones we’ve spotted on products we’ve tested and know are worth your hard earned cash.

MORE:

Read our full Denon AVR-X2800H review

How to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound

6 mistakes to avoid with your AV receiver