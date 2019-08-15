Save 57% on Sennheiser noise-cancelling, wireless headphones

An entertaining pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones isn't hard to come by these days, but those with discounts as generous as 57% are.

That's why we're making a fuss over the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless over-ears, which can now be picked up for just £159.95 at Richer Sounds and Amazon.

The former What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have been steadily reducing in price since they arrived in 2015 at £380, but, four years later, this is the lowest price we've seen them yet thanks to another incremental drop.

The Sennheisers may've been surpassed by the newer Sony WH-1000XM3 (also discounted, now £271.97) since their arrival, but they still impress as premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones – trust us, we still use them on a weekly basis.

They "look stylish, offer great functionality and sound superb" as we said in our most recent review of them, with a "rich, full-bodied performance with a level of composure and refinement that we aren’t always used to hearing from Bluetooth headphones".

Looking for your next tech bargain? This could well be it.

