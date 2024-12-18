Save 40% on this Panasonic 4K TV that's ideal for serious movie fans

In these cold, winter months as you burrow down as deeply as you can into your sofa cushions to watch some of the best movies and TV shows, you might find yourself wishing you had a brand-new 50-inch TV to enjoy them on. If that sounds a little bit like you, then this deal could be for you.

This 50-inch Panasonic Full Array TV has dropped to just £599 at Peter Tyson, making it £400 cheaper than its usual full price. This is a pretty good deal, especially considering it's only £100 more than the 43-inch set.

Panasonic TV-55W90A was £999 now £599 at Peter Tyson

The Panasonic W90A is an impressive Full Array Local Dimming TV that we awarded four stars in a hugely competitive market.

While we reviewed the 55-inch Panasonic W90A, the 50-inch model is incredibly similar. As Panasonic's flagship Full Array offering, we gave it a four-star review when we first reviewed it, and that was its launch price of £1199. The Panasonic W90A has seen some major discounts since then, but to secure the 50-inch model, you'll only need to part ways with £599. That's a 40% saving on this model.

We praised the W90A for its rich, authentic colours, solid, three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion handling. While we didn't find it as bright as the other competing Mini LED models on the market, it's still a solid TV.

In our full review, we said: "The Panasonic W90A is a competent LCD TV that retains the brand’s focus on accuracy and naturalness. Though it can’t match the peak brightness or shadow detail of competing Mini LED sets that are only moderately more expensive, this focus at least lets it compete in other areas we care about – chief of which is colour accuracy. If you’re a serious movie fan who values this factor, the W90A is a solid choice."

Feature-wise, it boasts the same HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip as a more expensive TV in Panasonic's range, the Z95A. It also supports all four of the current TV HDR formats - HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Plus, there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

If you're into gaming, there's a 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM, and Dolby Vision Gaming HDR. You can also run your current-generation consoles, which cap at 120Hz, at full speed.

The deal means you can pick up a 50-inch Panasonic W90A for just £599 at Peter Tyson, but only while stocks last.

