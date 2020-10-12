Save 28% on a Sony Walkman hi-res music player this Prime Day

There are huge savings to be made on Sony audio products this Amazon Prime Day, including a whopping £51 off its Walkman NW-A55L hi-res portable music player.

Costing £180 at full price, this Award-winning, classy PMP is now only £129 for a limited time – that's a saving of almost a third – representing great value for a core product from one of the industry's leading portable audio brands.

You can expand its 16GB storage thanks to its micro SD card slot, leaving you plenty of room to fill up on hi-res audio files, and its Android 9.0 operating system will also allow you to download your favourite music streaming apps.

There's wi-fi connectivity for streaming media, as well as aptX HD Bluetooth compatibility for connecting your wireless headphones – and it'll keep going for up to 45 hours on a full charge.

Available in red, blue, black and orange, the NW-A55L also places emphasis on style and usability with its 3.1-inch touch screen.

We named the NW-A55L our favourite portable music player under £250 in this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards, while the WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4 all picked up trophies in our wireless headphones category.

It certainly looks like a great deal to us...

