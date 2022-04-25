Samsung's S95B QD-OLED TV is finally available to pre-order in the UK

Samsung's first QD-OLED 4K TV – the S95B – is finally available for pre-order from Samsung's UK website for £2399 (55-inch) and £3299 (65-inch).

Add the TV to your shopping basket and you'll see a note confirming "Delivery from 04 May 2022".

There's also talk of a 10% off deal, but that seems to be limited to members of the Student EPP Samsung store, and it isn't confirmed in any case.

The S95B is Samsung's first QD-OLED set, which is theoretically a major leap forward in display technology, although Samsung has decided to simply call the S95B an 'OLED' TV. It has familiar features such as 4K@120Hz, HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos.

The next-gen TV already has a price and release date in the US. The 55-inch can be yours for $2200 while the 65-inch will set you back $3000. Both sizes are shipping now. Samsung is yet to confirm Australian prices.

It's also worth remembering that QD-OLED technology is still very new, so exactly how much of an improvement it will bring compared to the best QD and best OLED TVs remains to be seen. Still, what we saw during our Sony A95K hands-on was impressive.

Sony recently confirmed official European pricing of the A95K. At €3,050 (around £2550 / $3300 / AU$4500) for the 55-inch XR-55A95K, and €4,050 (around $3400 / $4400 / AU$5900) for the 65-inch XR-65A95K, it looks as though Samsung's S95B will be the cheaper QD-OLED TV.

Want to be among the first in the UK to get your hands on a next-gen TV? Head over to Samsung's UK website and place your order. And stay tuned for our full in-depth review.

