Samsung's cheapest ever 8K TV is now on sale in the UK

Samsung's most affordable 8K TV – the Q700T – has just gone on sale in the UK. Pitched at cutting-edge consumers on a budget, the Q700T promises four times the resolution of 4K and prices from just £1999 for a 55-inch model.

Samsung has already unleashed a slew of 8K TVs in an effort to gain a competitive edge over its rivals, but the entry-level Q700T delivers 8K resolution for just £400 more than the firm's equivalent-size flagship 4K QLED, the Q95T.

Like its pricier siblings, the Q700T benefits from Samsung's latest Quantum Processor 8K chip, which helps to upscale HD and 4K content to near-8K resolution, as well as Samsung's proprietary Object Tracking Sound+, which uses extra drivers to create a more spacious and involving sound stage.

Hoping to take delivery of a PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year? The Q700T will level up your gaming set-up, as well as your home cinema. It sports a clutch of gamer-centric features including Variable Refresh Rate and Dynamic Black Equalizer technology, which claims to "reveal all of the finest details, even in the darkest scenes".

Wondering about 8K content? You could always make your own. Samsung is currently giving away a free Galaxy S20 smartphone when you buy any 8K TV, including the 55in Q700T, which is available now for the sum of £1999.

