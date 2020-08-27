Get a free Galaxy S20 phone when you buy any Samsung 8K QLED TV

Samsung wants to give you a free smartphone – and not just any phone, the five-star Samsung Galaxy S20. Naturally, you do need to make a purchase. Buy any 2020 QLED 8K TV and you'll bag a free Samsung Galaxy S20 worth up to £899. Prefer an iPhones? You can take up to £400 cashback instead.

So, should you pick the phone or the cash? The Samsung Galaxy S20 is worth up to £899 – that's a solid saving. Of course, you might already own one, or prefer some free money, in which case you should eye up the cashback.

The more you spend on an 8K TV, the more money Samsung stuff in your pocket. For example, buy the 55in Q700T for £1999 and you can claim £250 back; splurge £11,999 on the 85in Q950TS and you'll get £400 back (which, seems less of a deal, in truth).

Free Galaxy S20 when you buy any 2020 Samsung 8K TV

The five-star Galaxy 20 impressed us away with its 120Hz display and superb 5G connectivity. Fancy getting your hands on a flagship phone, worth up to £899, for nada? Simply buy any 2020 Samsung 8K TV. Prices start from £1999 for a 55in 8K QLED.

View Deal

Of course, 8K TVs remain in their infancy, with very little 8K content available right now. That said, the best 8K TVs we've reviewed are now capable of high-quality upscaling of lower resolution, HD and 4K content. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S20 shoots 8K video, which you can then play back on your shiny new Samsung 8K TV.

If you're contemplating taking the plunge, head over to our complete guide on which Samsung QLED TV to buy.

The offer is open to UK and Ireland shoppers until the 22nd September 2020 through Samsung.com and at Samsung 8K TV retailers, including Dixons, Richer Sounds, AO, Argos, Harrods, Selfridges and various independents.

