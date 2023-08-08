Samsung unveils flagship 98-inch Neo-QLED 8K TV with Dolby Atmos system – and it’s eye-wateringly expensive

Samsung has unveiled a brand-new flagship 98-inch 8K ‘Neo-QLED’ TV with a price tag that will make your eyes water.

Now available in South Korea, the Samsung QN990C retails for 49.9 million won, which converts to roughly £30,000 / $38,100 – not a casual sum by any stretch of the imagination.

There hasn’t been an official announcement regarding availability in the UK, US or Europe yet, though that may well come at the IFA 2023 trade show, which will be held in Berlin next month.

The QN990C features mini-LED backlights which create thousands of local dimming zones. It also makes use of a 6.4.4-channel, 120-watt, Dolby Atmos-compatible sound system for an audio performance worthy of its picture aptitude. The QN990C also features the ultra-slim Infinity One design we’ve seen on other high-end Samsung sets.

Samsung has revealed that Chinese display maker TCL CSOT is supplying the LCD panel for the new 8K QN990C, as well as Samsung’s 4K LCD TVs at the 98-inch size. TCL is able to produce larger panels at more affordable prices, which explains why Samsung (as well as other TV brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Changhong, and Haier) is using its resources. TCL explains that it has made big efficiency improvements in the production of 98-inch TVs. Of course, the newly announced 98-inch QN990C is still very expensive owing to its all-singing-all-dancing specification.

Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, explains that the company has noticed a growing preference for larger screens. He states that the 98-inch panel TV has “become the new standard for large-screen TVs, with better border effects, power consumption performance, and picture display”.

This line of thought is supported by Samsung’s announcement that sales of 98-inch TVs in its home country (South Korea) nearly doubled in the first half of 2023 compared to last year.

MORE:

Best Samsung TVs 2023: budget, premium, QLED, 4K, 8K, QD-OLED

OLED or QLED? - which is the best technology?

Samsung’s first ‘W’ OLED TV has the same name as its QD-OLED, and that’s not alright