Sony has revealed US pricing for the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV – and there is a shocking twist

US pricing for Sony's 2025 TV range has been revealed, and there's a shocking twist that will rattle prospective customers in the States.

The company revealed its 2025 TV range, which includes the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED, Bravia 5 Mini LED, and Bravia 3 LCD, last week.

The big news is that the Bravia 8 II was not a replacement for the Award-winning Bravia 8 OLED TV, but a step-up model that replaces the exceptional A95L.

This highly anticipated TV reportedly boasts a brighter panel and more advanced processor, which all sounds great.

Sony didn't reveal final pricing in the US at the time but we had high hopes the Bravia 8 II would be cheaper than the outgoing A95L based on its UK cost.

Unfortunately, that benefit won't be felt across the pond, as the US pricing for this TV tells a very different story.

We'll just rip the Band-Aid off. The Bravia 8 II is remarkably more expensive than the A95L in the US,. The 55-inch version will launch at $3500 and the larger 65-inch model will cost an eye-watering $4000.

The A95L launched at $2800 and $3500 for the 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, respectively.

This is an inverse of what usually happens with Sony TVs and means that in UK the Bravia 8 II is on average, £600 cheaper than its predecessor, while in the US it is $600 more expensive.

The 55-inch Bravia 8 II will cost £2499 in the UK, while the 65-inch version will retail for £2999. For reference, the A95L cost a staggering £2999 and £3699 for the 55 and 65-inch versions at launch.

That's a £500 drop on the 55-inch Bravia 8 II, and a £700 decrease for the 65-inch model – very nice indeed.

Interestingly, the A95L was cheaper than the A95K (its 2022 predecessor model) in the US by $200 and $500 for the 55 and 65-inch versions, respectively, while the price went up in the UK.

Sony has not confirmed the reason for the price difference. But, there is major economic instability currently occurring, which stems from tariffs being imposed on Japan by the US.

We cannot absolutely say that these tariffs are to blame for the increased price, but logically, an increased price to import goods will have a knock-on effect on consumer pricing.

This price increase is also felt for the mid-range Bravia 5 Mini LED TV, which is more expensive than the X90L that it's replacing at practically all available sizes.

The 55-inch model, for instance, is $400 more expensive at $1700. That being said, the 98-inch model is a staggering $3500 cheaper at $6500.

