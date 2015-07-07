The system also features a multi-format CD player, USB playback, DAB/DAB+/FM tuners and auxiliary inputs for other sources. Sound is delivered through a 2.1 channel system with integrated subwoofer.

Ruark Audio says this MK3 version of the original R4 has been “meticulously re-engineered form the ground up”, including a smaller size. Also new is an OLED display on the front, and Ruark’s RotoDial controller on top for managing functions. An infra-red remote control is also supplied.

Under the hood, the slot loading CD mechanism has been improved to be quicker and provide CD text information from compatible discs.

The rear-mounted USB port can playback MP3, AAC and WMA files and doubles up as a charging port, while a TV can be connected to the system via an optical input.

Owners of the outgoing R4i will note the iPod dock has been removed.

Available in August, the Ruark Audio R4 IMS costs £650 and is avaialble in a Soft White or Soft Black lacquer and a Rich Walnut veneer.

