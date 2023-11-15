Rotel's RAS-5000 is a versatile integrated amplifier with streaming smarts and HDMI ARC

Rotel has announced a new streaming amplifier that looks to be just as comfortable in either a dedicated music set-up or in boosting your TV’s audio for shows and movies.

The new RAS-5000 is a high-power integrated amplifier with plenty of streaming compatibility, allowing the unit to play high-resolution formats via a range of streaming methods such Spotify Connect, Tidal, Airplay 2, Google Cast, and more. It also supports aptX HD Bluetooth for owners of compatible smartphones.

The unit will support both 24-bit 192kHz music and MQA audio files and is said to render hi-res audio with precision via Rotel’s bespoke digital section which features an ESS DAC.

As well as wireless connectivity, the RAS-5000 streaming amp supports a range of wired connections such as HDMI ARC, which allows audio to be passed through your TV to the amp and into any connected speakers. There’s also a PC-USB input alongside traditional source inputs such as coaxial, optical, and RCA connections.

(Image credit: Rotel)

It also features a large colour display and user-friendly interface, displaying track names and artwork during playback.

The RAS-5000 uses an oversized toroidal transformer, delivering a consistent 220 watts of Class A/B power into 4 ohms. The overall design is said to deliver ultra-low noise power and deep, controlled bass.

Rotel’s new streaming amplifier will be available this month in either black or silver finishes and is set to cost £2799 / $2999 / €2999.

